Mariners escape near 9th inning collapse to beat Athletics 6-5

SEATTLE (AP) -- Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager each hit a two-run homer, and Yovani Gallardo pitched effectively into the seventh inning as the Seattle Mariners made the most of four hits to hold off the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Monday night. Oakland scored twice in the ninth, when Mariners closer Edwin Diaz walked four of the five batters he faced to force in a run.More >>
Running back Eddie Lacy earned a nice bonus of $55,000 from the Seattle Seahawks for weighing under 255 pounds. Lacy's contract has seven weigh in bonus worth a total of $385,000 as a part of his contract. Eddie Lacy only weighed 237 pounds when he came out of Alabama in 2013 and...More >>
The Seahawks signed receiver Speedy Noil and fullback Kyle Coleman Monday, both of whom participated in last weekend’s rookie minicamp as tryout players. Quarterback Skyler Howard and fullback Brandon Cottom were waived to make room on the 90-man roster. Noil, who went undrafted out of Texas A&M, led the Aggies in all-purpose yardage as a freshmanMore >>
TORONTO (AP) -- Kevin Pillar homered with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday and a sweep of their four-game series.More >>
The Arizona Rattlers (7-4, 4-1) defeated the Spokane Empire (7-4, 6-2) in Week 13 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 49-35.More >>
TORONTO (AP) -- Joe Biagini and four relievers combined on a seven-hitter, Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Friday night. Devon Travis had two RBIs despite a hitless night for the Blue Jays, who have won five of six. Seattle has lost two straight after winning the previous four.More >>
Below, take a look at the Seattle Seahawks' 2017 rookie minicamp roster. It includes 68 total players, including the team's 11 draft picks, eight players who were signed as undrafted rookie free agents, eight other Seahawks with rookie minicamp eligibility, and 41 tryout players, including a few who have spent time on Seattle's roster in the past. No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. College Hometown 1 ...More >>
TORONTO (AP) -- Steve Pearce hit a three-run home run, Justin Smoak had a solo homer and finished with four RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Mariners 7-2 on Thursday night, snapping Seattle's win streak at four. Marco Estrada (2-2) allowed two runs over six innings for the Blue Jays, who have won four of five.More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-3, 6-1) and the Arizona Rattlers (6-4, 3-1) will play each other tomorrow at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for first place in the Indoor Football League's Intense Conference. This is the second time these two teams have played each other this season, with the Empire coming out victorious 60-51 on April 22nd. During their last matchup, the Empire's Charles Dowdell threw for 204 yards and six touchdowns in route to Spokane's victory. The Rattlers entered the...More >>
