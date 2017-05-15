Seahawks' Eddie Lacy earns $55K bonus by weighing in at 253 poun - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Seahawks' Eddie Lacy earns $55K bonus by weighing in at 253 pounds

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Running back Eddie Lacy earned a nice bonus of $55,000 from the Seattle Seahawks for weighing under 255 pounds on Monday. Lacy's contract has seven weigh in bonus worth a total of $385,000. Eddie Lacy only weighed 237 pounds when he came out of Alabama in 2013 and The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported he weighed 267 pounds during one of his free-agent visits during this offseason. 

The Seahawks signed Eddie Lacy to a one-year contract worth $2.865 million guaranteed and he can earn up to $2.685 million through various incentives which also include his weight clause. 

Lacy's first two years in the NFL were a success, as he ran for 2,317 yards and scored 24 touchdowns during that time period. Since then, Lacy has not eclipsed the 1000-yard rushing mark and has only scored a total of five touchdowns the last two seasons. The 26-year-old will be joining a Seahawks team that ranked 25th in the NFL in rushing last season. The last time the Seahawks' rushing attacked ranked lower than 25th was in 2010, the same year they won the NFC West division with a 7-9 record. 

Eddie Lacy, at 26-years-old, will be the oldest running back on the Seahawks' roster and will most likely be splitting carries with Thomas Rawls, Troymaine Pope and C.J. Prosise. The Seahawks kick off their 2017 season at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers on September 10th. 

