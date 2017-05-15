Seahawks sign WR Speedy Noil and FB Kyle Coleman

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks signed receiver Speedy Noil and fullback Kyle Coleman Monday, both of whom participated in last weekend’s rookie minicamp as tryout players. Quarterback Skyler Howard and fullback Brandon Cottom were waived to make room on the 90-man roster.

Noil, who went undrafted out of Texas A&M, led the Aggies in all-purpose yardage as a freshman, totaling 1,418 yards as a receiver and returner. Noil finished his three-year career at Texas A&M with 1,134 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, as well as 990 kick return yards.

Coleman originally signed with Seattle last year as an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, then was waived before the start of the season. Howard signed with the Seahawks earlier this month as an undrafted rookie free agent out of West Virginia, while Cottom re-signed this month after spending time with the Seahawks in 2015 on the practice squad and in training camp last season.