No. 6 seed Washington set to host NCAA Regional - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

No. 6 seed Washington set to host NCAA Regional

Courtesy: Washington Athletics Courtesy: Washington Athletics

By Washington Athletics

SEATTLE -- The No. 8-ranked University of Washington softball team will be the No. 6 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Tournament and will host an opening round regional for the 11th time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday on ESPN2.

Washington (43-11) is one of 16 schools to host a four-team NCAA Regional tournament with contests running Friday through Sunday (May19-21) at Husky Softball Stadium.

For the first time in NCAA Softball history, all 16 regional tournaments will be aired on ESPN.

Washington is joined by Fresno State, Michigan and Montana in the double-elimination event. The Huskies open regional play against Montana (35-22) on Friday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. PT following the regional opener between Fresno State (34-21) and Michigan (41-11) at 6 p.m. PT. The tournament winner earns the right to advance to the NCAA Super Regional the following weekend.

For more information about tickets for the regional tournament, please click here.

Washington is making its 24th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance (1994-2017) and has won 17 regional titles. The Huskies play host to a regional for the 11th time in program history.

NCAA Regional games at Husky Softball Stadium will be played with the following format:

Friday, May 19

  • Game 1: Michigan vs. Fresno St. // 6:00 PM (PT) // ESPN2
  • Game 2: Washington vs. Montana // 8:30 PM (PT) // ESPN3

Saturday, May 20

  • Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner // 2:00 PM (PT)
  • Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser // 4:30 PM (PT)
  • Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner // 7:00 PM (PT)

Sunday, May 21

  • Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner // 4:00 PM (PT)
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser // 6:30 PM (PT)

Washington softball season ticket holders are now able to place all-session ticket requests for the 2017 NCAA Softball Regionals at Husky Softball Stadium. Click here for more information about the ticket request process.
 

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • No. 6 seed Washington set to host NCAA Regional

    No. 6 seed Washington set to host NCAA Regional

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    SEATTLE -- The No. 8-ranked University of Washington softball team will be the No. 6 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Tournament and will host an opening round regional for the 11th time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday on ESPN2. Washington (43-11) is one of 16 schools to host a four-team NCAA Regional tournament with contests running Friday...

    More >>

    SEATTLE -- The No. 8-ranked University of Washington softball team will be the No. 6 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Tournament and will host an opening round regional for the 11th time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday on ESPN2. Washington (43-11) is one of 16 schools to host a four-team NCAA Regional tournament with contests running Friday...

    More >>

  • Gonzaga to pause WCC title race to play Washington State

    Gonzaga to pause WCC title race to play Washington State

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    Gonzaga picked up a big series win against Loyola Marymount last weekend, taking the Friday and Sunday games against the Lions at home...after Gonzaga led all of game one, the final two weren’t decided until the final at-bat...on Saturday, the Zags loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate before falling 4-0

    More >>

    Gonzaga picked up a big series win against Loyola Marymount last weekend, taking the Friday and Sunday games against the Lions at home...after Gonzaga led all of game one, the final two weren’t decided until the final at-bat...on Saturday, the Zags loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate before falling 4-0

    More >>

  • Montana to play Washington in NCAA Tournament

    Montana to play Washington in NCAA Tournament

    Monday, May 15 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-05-15 04:57:48 GMT

    After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy. 

    More >>

    After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy. 

    More >>
    •   

  • WashingtonMore>>

  • No. 6 seed Washington set to host NCAA Regional

    No. 6 seed Washington set to host NCAA Regional

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    SEATTLE -- The No. 8-ranked University of Washington softball team will be the No. 6 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Tournament and will host an opening round regional for the 11th time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday on ESPN2. Washington (43-11) is one of 16 schools to host a four-team NCAA Regional tournament with contests running Friday...

    More >>

    SEATTLE -- The No. 8-ranked University of Washington softball team will be the No. 6 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Tournament and will host an opening round regional for the 11th time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday on ESPN2. Washington (43-11) is one of 16 schools to host a four-team NCAA Regional tournament with contests running Friday...

    More >>

  • UW snaps losing streak, beats ASU 4-0

    UW snaps losing streak, beats ASU 4-0

    Courtesy: UW AthleticsCourtesy: UW Athletics

    SEATTLE – Junior Noah Bremer threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout and his offense scored three times in the first inning as Washington beat Arizona State, 4-0, Friday night at Husky Ballpark.   The only base runners Bremer allowed were a fourth inning, one-out single by Andrew Snow and a walk in the eighth inning to Zach Cerbo. Bremer stuck out 10 Sun Devils' hitters and threw 115 pitches in recording his first shutout – his third complete game &nd...

    More >>

    SEATTLE – Junior Noah Bremer threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout and his offense scored three times in the first inning as Washington beat Arizona State, 4-0, Friday night at Husky Ballpark.   The only base runners Bremer allowed were a fourth inning, one-out single by Andrew Snow and a walk in the eighth inning to Zach Cerbo. Bremer stuck out 10 Sun Devils' hitters and threw 115 pitches in recording his first shutout – his third complete game &nd...

    More >>

  • 2015-16 Academic Progress Rates released by the NCAA

    2015-16 Academic Progress Rates released by the NCAA

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.