No. 6 seed Washington set to host NCAA Regional

By Washington Athletics

SEATTLE -- The No. 8-ranked University of Washington softball team will be the No. 6 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Tournament and will host an opening round regional for the 11th time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday on ESPN2.



Washington (43-11) is one of 16 schools to host a four-team NCAA Regional tournament with contests running Friday through Sunday (May19-21) at Husky Softball Stadium.



For the first time in NCAA Softball history, all 16 regional tournaments will be aired on ESPN.



Washington is joined by Fresno State, Michigan and Montana in the double-elimination event. The Huskies open regional play against Montana (35-22) on Friday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. PT following the regional opener between Fresno State (34-21) and Michigan (41-11) at 6 p.m. PT. The tournament winner earns the right to advance to the NCAA Super Regional the following weekend.



For more information about tickets for the regional tournament, please click here.



Washington is making its 24th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance (1994-2017) and has won 17 regional titles. The Huskies play host to a regional for the 11th time in program history.



NCAA Regional games at Husky Softball Stadium will be played with the following format:

Friday, May 19

Game 1: Michigan vs. Fresno St. // 6:00 PM (PT) // ESPN2

Game 2: Washington vs. Montana // 8:30 PM (PT) // ESPN3

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner // 2:00 PM (PT)

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser // 4:30 PM (PT)

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner // 7:00 PM (PT)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner // 4:00 PM (PT)

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser // 6:30 PM (PT)

Washington softball season ticket holders are now able to place all-session ticket requests for the 2017 NCAA Softball Regionals at Husky Softball Stadium. Click here for more information about the ticket request process.

