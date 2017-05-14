Zags hold off LMU 6-5 to win crucial WCC series

After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—In another game that came down to the final out, the Gonzaga baseball team picked up a huge victory Sunday as the Zags downed Loyola Marymount 6-5 at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State dropped the series-finale with No. 28 UCLA 12-2 at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.More >>
MARSHALL, Texas – Tenth-ranked East Texas Baptist held on to defeat #17 Whitworth 7-5 in the championship of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III Softball Regional on Sunday afternoon.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—With two of the best starting pitchers in the West Coast Conference on the hill, Saturday night’s game between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount turned into the pitchers’ duel that everyone expected.More >>
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.More >>
The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—The Gonzaga baseball team returned to Patterson Baseball Complex after 12 days off, but the Zags showed few signs of rust as they began a key West Coast Conference series against Loyola Marymount with a 6-3 win Friday. Gonzaga wasted little time in taking the lead, scoring in the bottom of the first. Leadoff man Sam Brown ripped a double down the right field line for an immediate runner in scoring position. Cleanup hitter Justin Jacobs broug...More >>
After one of the most memorable seasons in Gonzaga history, forward Zach Collins and Nigel Williams-Goss made their debut at the NBA Combine. Despite Collins being a higher touted prospect, it was Williams-Goss who turned some heads at this year's combine. Williams-Goss was the fastest payer at the combine in the lane agility test, getting through the drill in just 10.42 seconds. He also had a 27.5 inch standing vertical and a max vertical leap of 34.5 inchesMore >>
GU is 10-5 at home this season, with 12 of those 15 games coming in WCC play...the Bulldogs have seven more games at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field: three against both Loyola Marymount and BYU and one more versus Washington State. The Zags have now reached 10 home wins in nine of Patterson's 11 seasons, and they're one win away from clinching a .500 season at home,More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs baseball team is on the verge of making school history. With only eight regular season games left in the season, Gonzaga has a chance to make back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances for just the third time ever. The Bulldogs are currently sitting in third place (15-6) in the West Coast Conference standings, behind second-place Loyola Marymount (16-5) and first-place Brigham Young University (17-4).More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—In another wild extra-innings game, the Gonzaga baseball team salvaged a win Sunday against Saint Mary’s, downing the Gaels 12-11 in 10 innings at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—In a game of tie scores and momentum swings, Saint Mary’s got the last say as the Gonzaga baseball squad fell 9-8 in 10 innings to the Gaels Saturday afternoon at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—The No. 19 Gonzaga baseball team’s win streak ended at eight games Friday night as the Zags fell 7-3 to Saint Mary’s during game one of a key West Coast Conference series at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field. The Gaels broke up a scoreless game in the fourth, scoring three runs on four hits, all singles off GU starter Eli Morgan.More >>
