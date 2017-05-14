Cougs can't complete sweep of UCLA 12-2

Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State dropped the series-finale with No. 28 UCLA 12-2 at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon. The Cougars claimed the first games of the series, clinching their fourth straight conference series for the first time since 1995.

The Cougars (24-22, 10-14 Pac-12) received three hits from sophomore shortstop Andres Alvarez, his second straight three-hit game and team-leading fifth of the season. Alvarez also extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games. Junior designated hitter Blake Clanton doubled and scored a run and freshman infielder Reagan Teegarden recorded his first career single with a ninth-inning single up the middle.

UCLA improved to 25-23 overall and 14-10 in Pac-12 play after jumping out to a 3-0 lead before pulling away in the middle innings.

The Cougars got on the board with a run in the third inning. Clanton led off the inning with a double to right centerfield and two batters later Alvarez drove a 1-1 pitch over the right fielder for an RBI-double.

The Bruins came right back with three runs in the more runs in the fourth inning, again with two outs to push the lead to 6-1. UCLA added two more in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Alvarez led off the sixth with a double to right center and later came home on Matheny’s RBI-groundout. UCLA scored once in the seventh to push the lead to 12-2 before WSU sophomore reliever Parker McFadden struck out the side in the eighth inning and junior Joe Rosenstein worked a scoreless ninth.

The Cougars will head to Spokane for a Tuesday-night meeting against Gonzaga at 6 p.m.