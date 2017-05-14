Blue Jays complete sweep of Mariners with walk-off win

TORONTO (AP) -- Kevin Pillar homered with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday and a sweep of their four-game series.

Pillar delighted the Mother's Day crowd of 42,030 with a blast to left off Edwin Diaz (1-2), his fifth.

Justin Smoak added a two-run homer for Toronto, which has won five straight and seven of eight. The Mariners have lost four straight following a four-game winning streak.

The Blue Jays lead the majors with 21 homers in May.

Ryan Tepera (3-1) pitched 2 1/3 innings for the win.

Pillar also made a jumping catch in center, taking a hit away from Danny Valencia in the fourth, when Seattle had runners at first and second.

The Mariners opened the scoring with an unearned run in the fifth. Carlos Ruiz was called out at first on a slow roller to third, but the call was overturned following video review. Jean Segura followed with a double and Ruiz scored when Jose Bautista's throw to second hit Segura's foot and bounced into shallow left field.

Smoak gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead with his shot off James Pazos in the sixth. The Mariners responded in the seventh when Jarrod Dyson hit a leadoff blast against Dominic Leone.

Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez (blister) was activated off the 10-day disabled list before the game, and allowed one unearned run in five innings. He walked two, struck out four and threw 78 pitches, 47 strikes.

Sanchez had not started since April 30, when he lasted just one inning against Tampa Bay because his troublesome middle finger started bleeding. Prior to that abbreviated outing, Sanchez pitched 5 1/3 innings against Baltimore on April 14.

Mariners left-hander Ariel Miranda allowed one run in five-plus innings. He walked three and struck out a season-high eight.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: 2B Robinson Cano (right quadriceps) missed his fourth straight game. ... Seattle put RHP Ryan Weber (right biceps) on the 10-day DL and recalled RH Dan Altavilla from Triple-A Tacoma. ... RHP Jean Machi, who was designated for assignment Saturday, was outrighted to Tacoma.

Blue Jays: LF Steve Pearce left with a sore right calf after sliding into second on a double in the second. He was replaced by Ezequiel Carrera. ... C Russell Martin (left shoulder) played catch before the game. ... To make room for Sanchez, RHP Leonel Campos was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Seattle returns home Monday to begin a three-game series against Oakland. RHP Yovani Gallardo (1-3, 4.58) starts the opener against Athletics LHP Sean Manaea (1-2, 5.18). Gallardo has finished at least five innings in all seven starts this season, but has yet to complete the seventh.

Blue Jays: RHP Mike Bolsinger (0-1, 3.18) starts the opener of a two-game series against Atlanta. Bolsinger allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings against Cleveland in his first start of the season on May 9. RHP Bartolo Colon (1-4, 7.22) starts for the Braves.