WSU Beats UCLA to Clinch Fourth-Straight Pac-12 Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program.More >>
KHQ and SWX were once again proud to be your home for all things Bloomsday 2017. Try to find yourself crossing the finish line in the videos above!More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - With the 41st running of Spokane's Bloomsday this weekend, we are taking a look back at the coveted reward for all of those who've ever finished the race. The Bloomsday Finisher shirt.More >>
Spokane, WA—The man who many consider the greatest miler of all time will be in Spokane on Bloomsday weekend to share the story of his world record and help start the Bloomsday crowd on Sunday. Jim Ryun, the first high school runner to break the legendary four-minute barrier, and who later set the world record of 3:51.3 (later lowered to 3:51.1)More >>
Two years removed from a #1 overall pick in the WHL Bantam Draft, the Spokane Chiefs used their first round pick to address their offense by selecting center Jake Finley with the #6 choice in Thursday's draft. Finley is a 15-year-old from Kelowna and just played for POE Bant Prep this past season. Here's a look at all of the first round selections made by the Spokane Chiefs since 2000.More >>
Spokane, Washington—Two of the fastest women on the planet, Ethiopians Buze Diriba and Mamitu Daska, are expected to battle for the win this weekend in the 41st running of the Lilac Bloomsday Run. The men’s race, meanwhile, will feature all of last year’s top five finishers, including champion Philip Langat of Kenya,More >>
CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs selected forward Jack Finley with the sixth overall pick of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft in Calgary on Thursday morning. Finley was one of 11 players selected by the Chiefs in the annual draft, including five forwards, five defensemen and one goaltender.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—With two of the best starting pitchers in the West Coast Conference on the hill, Saturday night’s game between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount turned into the pitchers’ duel that everyone expected.More >>
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.More >>
The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—The Gonzaga baseball team returned to Patterson Baseball Complex after 12 days off, but the Zags showed few signs of rust as they began a key West Coast Conference series against Loyola Marymount with a 6-3 win Friday. Gonzaga wasted little time in taking the lead, scoring in the bottom of the first. Leadoff man Sam Brown ripped a double down the right field line for an immediate runner in scoring position. Cleanup hitter Justin Jacobs broug...More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State recorded 13 hits and hit a pair of two-run home runs to back junior Damon Jones' strong start for a 7-1 win over No. 28 UCLA in the series-opener at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday night. The Cougars (23-22, 9-12 Pac-12) saw five different players record two-hit games led by sophomore outfielder Justin Harrer who hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot to centerfield in the third innings. Freshman c...More >>
SEATTLE – Junior Noah Bremer threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout and his offense scored three times in the first inning as Washington beat Arizona State, 4-0, Friday night at Husky Ballpark. The only base runners Bremer allowed were a fourth inning, one-out single by Andrew Snow and a walk in the eighth inning to Zach Cerbo. Bremer stuck out 10 Sun Devils' hitters and threw 115 pitches in recording his first shutout – his third complete game &nd...More >>
MARSHALL, Texas – Whitworth University won the opener of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III softball regional on Friday afternoon, but the Pirates could not complete a comeback in the nightcap and ended up with a split. Whitworth, ranked 17th in the latest NFCA Division III poll, knocked off 6th-ranked Texas-Dallas 5-3 in the opener.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Opening Round Schedule | Video Selection Show) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 45-team field and brackets for the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round. The event, which is a five-team, double-elimination format, takes place May 15 – 18 at nine host locations.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State recorded 13 hits and hit a pair of two-run home runs to back junior Damon Jones' strong start for a 7-1 win over No. 28 UCLA in the series-opener at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday night. The Cougars (23-22, 9-12 Pac-12) saw five different players record two-hit games led by sophomore outfielder Justin Harrer who hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot to centerfield in the third innings. Freshman c...More >>
Washington State owns a 22-22 record including an 8-13 mark in Pac-12 play after taking two of three from Oregon last week. The Cougars have won their last three series after recording a series win over No. 30 Washington three weeks ago and at Utah two weeks ago. WSU has surpassed last season's win total and enters the weekend second in the Pac-12 in doubles (90).More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball rising-sophomore, Malachi Flynn, has been invited to attend the USA Basketball U19 Junior National Team Training Camp, June 18-20, WSU head coach Ernie Kent, announced Monday Following the trials, the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Committee is expected to announce finalists for the USA U19 National Team roster. Training camp for the selected finalists will begin June 21, with the USA roster being ...More >>
The Washington State Cougars football team is ranked number 22 in Sports Illustrated's way-too-early top 25. These rankings come after the conclusion of spring practices for most of college football leaving the countdown to kickoff just over three months away. The 2016 season for the CougarsMore >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State sophomore Justin Harrer pulled a walk-off two-out two-run double down the left field line to give the Cougars a 6-5 series-clinching win over Oregon at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.More >>
WSU athletic director Bill Moos enacted a rollover provision in men's basketball head coach Ernie Kent's contract, keeping in Pullman until 2022, according to Jacob Thorpe of The Spokesman Review. Kent's contract earns his $1.4 million annually guaranteed. Yesterday, Kent landed Roberto Gittens, making him the first four-star recruit for the Cougs since Klay Thompson.More >>
Washington State (20-21, 6-12 Pac-12) hosts a Pac-12 Conference series with Oregon (25-15, 8-10) on Graduation Weekend. The series starts Friday at 5 p.m., continues Saturday at 4 p.m. and wraps up Sunday at 1 p.m.More >>
Tyler Bruggman, who started six games at quarterback for Montana State in 2016, has informed Bobcats coach Jeff Choate that he plans to forego his senior season to pursue an advanced degree closer to his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. Bruggman, who transferred from Scottsdale (Arizona) College in January, 2016, threw for 888 yards and six touchdowns last fall.More >>
