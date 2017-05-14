Pirates Win to Force Winner-Take-All at NCAA Softball Regional - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Pirates Win to Force Winner-Take-All at NCAA Softball Regional

Posted:

by Whitworth Athletics

MARSHALL, Texas – Madi Perez and Rheanne Lewis led 17th-ranked Whitworth to a 3-1 win over 10th-ranked East Texas Baptist on Saturday afternoon, forcing a final winner-take-all game on Sunday for the championship of the Marshall, Texas NCAA Division III Softball Regional.

Perez pitched a complete game to improve to 25-5 while Lewis went 3-3 at the plate with a home run to help the Pirates improve to 37-10 and earn their second win of the NCAA regional. 

The Tigers, hosts of the Marshall Regional, knocked out 6th-ranked Texas-Dallas with a 5-3 win in the early game on Saturday.  Whitworth and ETBU (37-9) will play in the final game of the regional at 1:00 pm (CDT) on Sunday.

Lewis gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead when she hit her second home run of the season with two outs in the top of the second inning.

The tide fully turned in Whitworth’s favor after Perez worked out of a major jam in the bottom of the second.  The Tigers had the bases loaded with no one out after three straight infield singles.  But Perez got the next three outs without allowing a run to score, including a strikeout of Emily Hitt to end the inning.

The Pirates used that momentum to score two more runs in the top of the third.  Kinsey McNaught drew a leadoff walk and Myranda Ramirez put down a perfect bunt that went for a single.  Shannon Wessel’s single up the middle drove in McNaught and Michelle Silva followed with an RBI single that scored Ramirez.  Whitworth had a chance to plate one more run when Perez singled with two outs and Silva at second base.  But ETBU leftfielder Jayme Perez made a perfect throw home to get Silva at the plate.

The Tigers finally broke through against Perez in the bottom of the fifth when Katy Hill led off the inning with a single and scored two outs later on a Lindsey Vasquez double.  But ETBU lost a chance to cut deeper into the lead when Vasquez made a base-running error on a Linzie Lewis infield single.  Vasquez rounded too far past third base and was thrown out trying to get back to the bag by Pirate catcher Allie Rude.

The Tigers were able to get one hit off of Perez in each of the last two innings, but could score no more runs.

Perez scattered eight hits and did not allow a walk as she tossed her 21st complete game of the season.  She extended her Whitworth single season records for victories and complete games while striking out three Tigers.

Rocki Tello (14-5) took the loss for ETBU after allowing three runs on four hits in two official innings.  McKayla Hendrix threw the final five innings.

  • Local Sports from SWXLocal Sports from SWXMore>>

  • NBC to unveil new theme song for 'Sunday Night Football'

    NBC to unveil new theme song for 'Sunday Night Football'

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program.

    More >>

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program. The Grammy-winning country star will be singing a new theme song, "Oh, Sunday Night," during the first game telecast on Sept. 11 between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.

    More >>

  • Thousands participate in Bloomsday 2017

    Thousands participate in Bloomsday 2017

    KHQ and SWX were once again proud to be your home for all things Bloomsday 2017. Try to find yourself crossing the finish line in the videos above!

    More >>

    KHQ and SWX were once again proud to be your home for all things Bloomsday 2017. Try to find yourself crossing the finish line in the videos above!

    More >>

  • BLOOMSDAY 2017: Finisher shirts from 1977-2017

    BLOOMSDAY 2017: Finisher shirts from 1977-2017

    Sunday, May 7 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-05-07 18:20:15 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With the 41st running of Spokane's Bloomsday this weekend, we are taking a look back at the coveted reward for all of those who've ever finished the race. The Bloomsday Finisher shirt.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With the 41st running of Spokane's Bloomsday this weekend, we are taking a look back at the coveted reward for all of those who've ever finished the race. The Bloomsday Finisher shirt.

    More >>
    •   

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Abbott hurls shutout as LMU beats Gonzaga to even crucial series

    Abbott hurls shutout as LMU beats Gonzaga to even crucial series

    SPOKANE, Wash.—With two of the best starting pitchers in the West Coast Conference on the hill, Saturday night’s game between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount turned into the pitchers’ duel that everyone expected.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.—With two of the best starting pitchers in the West Coast Conference on the hill, Saturday night’s game between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount turned into the pitchers’ duel that everyone expected.

    More >>

  • WSU Beats UCLA to Clinch Fourth-Straight Pac-12 Series

    WSU Beats UCLA to Clinch Fourth-Straight Pac-12 Series

    by WSU Athletics PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State used 12 hits to post a 7-3 victory over No. 28 UCLA at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon, clinching its fourth straight conference series for the first time since 1995. WSU (24-22, 10-13 Pac-12) saw four players record multiple-hit games led by sophomore shortstop Andres Alvarez with three hits and two runs scored. Junior designated hitter Blake Clanton had two hits including his third homer of the season. Junior outfi...More >>
    by WSU Athletics PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State used 12 hits to post a 7-3 victory over No. 28 UCLA at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon, clinching its fourth straight conference series for the first time since 1995. WSU (24-22, 10-13 Pac-12) saw four players record multiple-hit games led by sophomore shortstop Andres Alvarez with three hits and two runs scored. Junior designated hitter Blake Clanton had two hits including his third homer of the season. Junior outfi...More >>

  • Pirates Win to Force Winner-Take-All at NCAA Softball Regional

    Pirates Win to Force Winner-Take-All at NCAA Softball Regional

    by Whitworth Athletics MARSHALL, Texas – Madi Perez and Rheanne Lewis led 17th-ranked Whitworth to a 3-1 win over 10th-ranked East Texas Baptist on Saturday afternoon, forcing a final winner-take-all game on Sunday for the championship of the Marshall, Texas NCAA Division III Softball Regional. Perez pitched a complete game to improve to 25-5 while Lewis went 3-3 at the plate with a home run to help the Pirates improve to 37-10 and earn their second win of the NCAA regional....More >>
    by Whitworth Athletics MARSHALL, Texas – Madi Perez and Rheanne Lewis led 17th-ranked Whitworth to a 3-1 win over 10th-ranked East Texas Baptist on Saturday afternoon, forcing a final winner-take-all game on Sunday for the championship of the Marshall, Texas NCAA Division III Softball Regional. Perez pitched a complete game to improve to 25-5 while Lewis went 3-3 at the plate with a home run to help the Pirates improve to 37-10 and earn their second win of the NCAA regional....More >>
    •   

  • WhitworthWhitworthMore>>

  • Pirates Win to Force Winner-Take-All at NCAA Softball Regional

    Pirates Win to Force Winner-Take-All at NCAA Softball Regional

    by Whitworth Athletics MARSHALL, Texas – Madi Perez and Rheanne Lewis led 17th-ranked Whitworth to a 3-1 win over 10th-ranked East Texas Baptist on Saturday afternoon, forcing a final winner-take-all game on Sunday for the championship of the Marshall, Texas NCAA Division III Softball Regional. Perez pitched a complete game to improve to 25-5 while Lewis went 3-3 at the plate with a home run to help the Pirates improve to 37-10 and earn their second win of the NCAA regional....More >>
    by Whitworth Athletics MARSHALL, Texas – Madi Perez and Rheanne Lewis led 17th-ranked Whitworth to a 3-1 win over 10th-ranked East Texas Baptist on Saturday afternoon, forcing a final winner-take-all game on Sunday for the championship of the Marshall, Texas NCAA Division III Softball Regional. Perez pitched a complete game to improve to 25-5 while Lewis went 3-3 at the plate with a home run to help the Pirates improve to 37-10 and earn their second win of the NCAA regional....More >>

  • Pirates split games at NCAA Regional

    Pirates split games at NCAA Regional

    Courtesy: ETBU AthleticsCourtesy: ETBU Athletics

    MARSHALL, Texas – Whitworth University won the opener of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III softball regional on Friday afternoon, but the Pirates could not complete a comeback in the nightcap and ended up with a split. Whitworth, ranked 17th in the latest NFCA Division III poll, knocked off 6th-ranked Texas-Dallas 5-3 in the opener.

    More >>

    MARSHALL, Texas – Whitworth University won the opener of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III softball regional on Friday afternoon, but the Pirates could not complete a comeback in the nightcap and ended up with a split. Whitworth, ranked 17th in the latest NFCA Division III poll, knocked off 6th-ranked Texas-Dallas 5-3 in the opener.

    More >>

  • Bucs to play in NCAA Division III tournament Friday

    Bucs to play in NCAA Division III tournament Friday

    Courtesy: Whitworth AthleticsCourtesy: Whitworth Athletics

    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Whitworth University softball team will be playing in the NCAA Division III tournament for the third time in school history and for the second straight season when the Pirates take on the University of Texas – Dallas and East Texas Baptist University this weekend in the Marshall, Texas regional.  The field includes just three teams and the winner will advance to the Super Regional round next weekend.  Check the onlin...

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Whitworth University softball team will be playing in the NCAA Division III tournament for the third time in school history and for the second straight season when the Pirates take on the University of Texas – Dallas and East Texas Baptist University this weekend in the Marshall, Texas regional.  The field includes just three teams and the winner will advance to the Super Regional round next weekend.  Check the onlin...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.