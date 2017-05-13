WSU wins opener 7-1 over #28 UCLA

In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.More >>
The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—The Gonzaga baseball team returned to Patterson Baseball Complex after 12 days off, but the Zags showed few signs of rust as they began a key West Coast Conference series against Loyola Marymount with a 6-3 win Friday. Gonzaga wasted little time in taking the lead, scoring in the bottom of the first. Leadoff man Sam Brown ripped a double down the right field line for an immediate runner in scoring position. Cleanup hitter Justin Jacobs broug...More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State recorded 13 hits and hit a pair of two-run home runs to back junior Damon Jones' strong start for a 7-1 win over No. 28 UCLA in the series-opener at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday night. The Cougars (23-22, 9-12 Pac-12) saw five different players record two-hit games led by sophomore outfielder Justin Harrer who hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot to centerfield in the third innings. Freshman c...More >>
SEATTLE – Junior Noah Bremer threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout and his offense scored three times in the first inning as Washington beat Arizona State, 4-0, Friday night at Husky Ballpark. The only base runners Bremer allowed were a fourth inning, one-out single by Andrew Snow and a walk in the eighth inning to Zach Cerbo. Bremer stuck out 10 Sun Devils' hitters and threw 115 pitches in recording his first shutout – his third complete game &nd...More >>
MARSHALL, Texas – Whitworth University won the opener of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III softball regional on Friday afternoon, but the Pirates could not complete a comeback in the nightcap and ended up with a split. Whitworth, ranked 17th in the latest NFCA Division III poll, knocked off 6th-ranked Texas-Dallas 5-3 in the opener.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Opening Round Schedule | Video Selection Show) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 45-team field and brackets for the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round. The event, which is a five-team, double-elimination format, takes place May 15 – 18 at nine host locations.More >>
After one of the most memorable seasons in Gonzaga history, forward Zach Collins and Nigel Williams-Goss made their debut at the NBA Combine. Despite Collins being a higher touted prospect, it was Williams-Goss who turned some heads at this year's combine. Williams-Goss was the fastest payer at the combine in the lane agility test, getting through the drill in just 10.42 seconds. He also had a 27.5 inch standing vertical and a max vertical leap of 34.5 inchesMore >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Whitworth University softball team will be playing in the NCAA Division III tournament for the third time in school history and for the second straight season when the Pirates take on the University of Texas – Dallas and East Texas Baptist University this weekend in the Marshall, Texas regional. The field includes just three teams and the winner will advance to the Super Regional round next weekend. Check the onlin...More >>
GU is 10-5 at home this season, with 12 of those 15 games coming in WCC play...the Bulldogs have seven more games at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field: three against both Loyola Marymount and BYU and one more versus Washington State. The Zags have now reached 10 home wins in nine of Patterson's 11 seasons, and they're one win away from clinching a .500 season at home,More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State recorded 13 hits and hit a pair of two-run home runs to back junior Damon Jones' strong start for a 7-1 win over No. 28 UCLA in the series-opener at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday night. The Cougars (23-22, 9-12 Pac-12) saw five different players record two-hit games led by sophomore outfielder Justin Harrer who hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot to centerfield in the third innings. Freshman c...More >>
Washington State owns a 22-22 record including an 8-13 mark in Pac-12 play after taking two of three from Oregon last week. The Cougars have won their last three series after recording a series win over No. 30 Washington three weeks ago and at Utah two weeks ago. WSU has surpassed last season's win total and enters the weekend second in the Pac-12 in doubles (90).More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball rising-sophomore, Malachi Flynn, has been invited to attend the USA Basketball U19 Junior National Team Training Camp, June 18-20, WSU head coach Ernie Kent, announced Monday Following the trials, the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Committee is expected to announce finalists for the USA U19 National Team roster. Training camp for the selected finalists will begin June 21, with the USA roster being ...More >>
The Washington State Cougars football team is ranked number 22 in Sports Illustrated's way-too-early top 25. These rankings come after the conclusion of spring practices for most of college football leaving the countdown to kickoff just over three months away. The 2016 season for the CougarsMore >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State sophomore Justin Harrer pulled a walk-off two-out two-run double down the left field line to give the Cougars a 6-5 series-clinching win over Oregon at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.More >>
WSU athletic director Bill Moos enacted a rollover provision in men's basketball head coach Ernie Kent's contract, keeping in Pullman until 2022, according to Jacob Thorpe of The Spokesman Review. Kent's contract earns his $1.4 million annually guaranteed. Yesterday, Kent landed Roberto Gittens, making him the first four-star recruit for the Cougs since Klay Thompson.More >>
Washington State (20-21, 6-12 Pac-12) hosts a Pac-12 Conference series with Oregon (25-15, 8-10) on Graduation Weekend. The series starts Friday at 5 p.m., continues Saturday at 4 p.m. and wraps up Sunday at 1 p.m.More >>
Tyler Bruggman, who started six games at quarterback for Montana State in 2016, has informed Bobcats coach Jeff Choate that he plans to forego his senior season to pursue an advanced degree closer to his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. Bruggman, who transferred from Scottsdale (Arizona) College in January, 2016, threw for 888 yards and six touchdowns last fall.More >>
The Carolina Panthers have rescinded their offer to Washington State's Robert Barber after learning he was facing trial on second-degree assault charges, according to the Charlotte Observer. Barber allegedly punched a student during an altercation last summer that ultimately led him being expelled from school for a short period of time.More >>
