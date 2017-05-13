Empire fall short against Arizona 49-35

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program.More >>
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program. The Grammy-winning country star will be singing a new theme song, "Oh, Sunday Night," during the first game telecast on Sept. 11 between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.More >>
KHQ and SWX were once again proud to be your home for all things Bloomsday 2017. Try to find yourself crossing the finish line in the videos above!More >>
KHQ and SWX were once again proud to be your home for all things Bloomsday 2017. Try to find yourself crossing the finish line in the videos above!More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - With the 41st running of Spokane's Bloomsday this weekend, we are taking a look back at the coveted reward for all of those who've ever finished the race. The Bloomsday Finisher shirt.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - With the 41st running of Spokane's Bloomsday this weekend, we are taking a look back at the coveted reward for all of those who've ever finished the race. The Bloomsday Finisher shirt.More >>
Spokane, WA—The man who many consider the greatest miler of all time will be in Spokane on Bloomsday weekend to share the story of his world record and help start the Bloomsday crowd on Sunday. Jim Ryun, the first high school runner to break the legendary four-minute barrier, and who later set the world record of 3:51.3 (later lowered to 3:51.1)More >>
Spokane, WA—The man who many consider the greatest miler of all time will be in Spokane on Bloomsday weekend to share the story of his world record and help start the Bloomsday crowd on Sunday. Jim Ryun, the first high school runner to break the legendary four-minute barrier, and who later set the world record of 3:51.3 (later lowered to 3:51.1)More >>
Two years removed from a #1 overall pick in the WHL Bantam Draft, the Spokane Chiefs used their first round pick to address their offense by selecting center Jake Finley with the #6 choice in Thursday's draft. Finley is a 15-year-old from Kelowna and just played for POE Bant Prep this past season. Here's a look at all of the first round selections made by the Spokane Chiefs since 2000.More >>
Two years removed from a #1 overall pick in the WHL Bantam Draft, the Spokane Chiefs used their first round pick to address their offense by selecting center Jake Finley with the #6 choice in Thursday's draft. Finley is a 15-year-old from Kelowna and just played for POE Bant Prep this past season. Here's a look at all of the first round selections made by the Spokane Chiefs since 2000.More >>
Spokane, Washington—Two of the fastest women on the planet, Ethiopians Buze Diriba and Mamitu Daska, are expected to battle for the win this weekend in the 41st running of the Lilac Bloomsday Run. The men’s race, meanwhile, will feature all of last year’s top five finishers, including champion Philip Langat of Kenya,More >>
Spokane, Washington—Two of the fastest women on the planet, Ethiopians Buze Diriba and Mamitu Daska, are expected to battle for the win this weekend in the 41st running of the Lilac Bloomsday Run. The men’s race, meanwhile, will feature all of last year’s top five finishers, including champion Philip Langat of Kenya,More >>
CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs selected forward Jack Finley with the sixth overall pick of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft in Calgary on Thursday morning. Finley was one of 11 players selected by the Chiefs in the annual draft, including five forwards, five defensemen and one goaltender.More >>
CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs selected forward Jack Finley with the sixth overall pick of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft in Calgary on Thursday morning. Finley was one of 11 players selected by the Chiefs in the annual draft, including five forwards, five defensemen and one goaltender.More >>
The Arizona Rattlers (7-4, 4-1) defeated the Spokane Empire (7-4, 6-2) in Week 13 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 49-35.More >>
The Arizona Rattlers (7-4, 4-1) defeated the Spokane Empire (7-4, 6-2) in Week 13 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 49-35.More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-3, 6-1) and the Arizona Rattlers (6-4, 3-1) will play each other tomorrow at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for first place in the Indoor Football League's Intense Conference. This is the second time these two teams have played each other this season, with the Empire coming out victorious 60-51 on April 22nd. During their last matchup, the Empire's Charles Dowdell threw for 204 yards and six touchdowns in route to Spokane's victory. The Rattlers entered the...More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-3, 6-1) and the Arizona Rattlers (6-4, 3-1) will play each other tomorrow at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for first place in the Indoor Football League's Intense Conference. This is the second time these two teams have played each other this season, with the Empire coming out victorious 60-51 on April 22nd. During their last matchup, the Empire's Charles Dowdell threw for 204 yards and six touchdowns in route to Spokane's victory. The Rattlers entered the...More >>
Spokane Empire's Nick Haag will get another shot at the NFL, this time with the New York Giants. Haag received an invite to the Giants' rookie mini camp with hopes of making the final 53-man roster. The Giants' mini camp begins on Friday, which will mean Haag will miss the Empire's matchup against the Arizona Rattlers.More >>
Spokane Empire's Nick Haag will get another shot at the NFL, this time with the New York Giants. Haag received an invite to the Giants' rookie mini camp with hopes of making the final 53-man roster. The Giants' mini camp begins on Friday, which will mean Haag will miss the Empire's matchup against the Arizona Rattlers.More >>
SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Empire (7-3, 6-1) fell to the Sioux Falls Storm (9-1, 6-1) by a score of 62-32 in Week 12 of the 2017 IFL regular season at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The first half of play showcased why these two teams are ranked at the top of their respective conferences. Spokane jumped out to a quick seven-point lead as Empire kicker Brendon Garcia’s first half kickoff took a weird bounce away fro...More >>
SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Empire (7-3, 6-1) fell to the Sioux Falls Storm (9-1, 6-1) by a score of 62-32 in Week 12 of the 2017 IFL regular season at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The first half of play showcased why these two teams are ranked at the top of their respective conferences. Spokane jumped out to a quick seven-point lead as Empire kicker Brendon Garcia’s first half kickoff took a weird bounce away fro...More >>
SPOKANE, WA - The Empire (7-2, 6-1) edged the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles (1-8, 1-7) in Week 11 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 31-29.More >>
SPOKANE, WA - The Empire (7-2, 6-1) edged the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles (1-8, 1-7) in Week 11 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 31-29.More >>
The Indoor Football League (IFL) is proud to announce its 2017 regular season schedule. The 18-week, 80-game schedule kicks off on Thursday, February 16 and concludes on Saturday, June 17.More >>
The Indoor Football League (IFL) is proud to announce its 2017 regular season schedule. The 18-week, 80-game schedule kicks off on Thursday, February 16 and concludes on Saturday, June 17.More >>
Nine Eastern Washington University football players and head coach Beau Baldwin were named to the College Sports Madness 2016 Big Sky Preseason All-Conference Team announced on Tuesday (Aug. 2).More >>
Nine Eastern Washington University football players and head coach Beau Baldwin were named to the College Sports Madness 2016 Big Sky Preseason All-Conference Team announced on Tuesday (Aug. 2).More >>
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (July 23, 2016) - The Spokane Empire went on the road for the 2016 IFL United Bowl Championship and were unable to pull off the upset in their inaugural season as they fell to the Sioux Falls Storm by a final of 55-34 at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center. The Empire struck first as quarterback Charles Dowdell found receiver J.J. Hayes before the Spokane defense held the Storm to a failed 29-yard field goal attempt on their opening possession....More >>
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (July 23, 2016) - The Spokane Empire went on the road for the 2016 IFL United Bowl Championship and were unable to pull off the upset in their inaugural season as they fell to the Sioux Falls Storm by a final of 55-34 at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center. The Empire struck first as quarterback Charles Dowdell found receiver J.J. Hayes before the Spokane defense held the Storm to a failed 29-yard field goal attempt on their opening possession....More >>
You can watch the 2016 IFL United Bowl Championship game between the Spokane Empire and Sioux Falls Storm live on SWX, Saturday night at 5:00 PM.More >>
You can watch the 2016 IFL United Bowl Championship game between the Spokane Empire and Sioux Falls Storm live on SWX, Saturday night at 5:00 PM.More >>
The Arizona Rattlers (7-4, 4-1) defeated the Spokane Empire (7-4, 6-2) in Week 13 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 49-35.More >>
The Arizona Rattlers (7-4, 4-1) defeated the Spokane Empire (7-4, 6-2) in Week 13 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 49-35.More >>
TORONTO (AP) -- Joe Biagini and four relievers combined on a seven-hitter, Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Friday night. Devon Travis had two RBIs despite a hitless night for the Blue Jays, who have won five of six. Seattle has lost two straight after winning the previous four.More >>
TORONTO (AP) -- Joe Biagini and four relievers combined on a seven-hitter, Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Friday night. Devon Travis had two RBIs despite a hitless night for the Blue Jays, who have won five of six. Seattle has lost two straight after winning the previous four.More >>
Below, take a look at the Seattle Seahawks' 2017 rookie minicamp roster. It includes 68 total players, including the team's 11 draft picks, eight players who were signed as undrafted rookie free agents, eight other Seahawks with rookie minicamp eligibility, and 41 tryout players, including a few who have spent time on Seattle's roster in the past. No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. College Hometown 1 ...More >>
Below, take a look at the Seattle Seahawks' 2017 rookie minicamp roster. It includes 68 total players, including the team's 11 draft picks, eight players who were signed as undrafted rookie free agents, eight other Seahawks with rookie minicamp eligibility, and 41 tryout players, including a few who have spent time on Seattle's roster in the past. No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. College Hometown 1 ...More >>
TORONTO (AP) -- Steve Pearce hit a three-run home run, Justin Smoak had a solo homer and finished with four RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Mariners 7-2 on Thursday night, snapping Seattle's win streak at four. Marco Estrada (2-2) allowed two runs over six innings for the Blue Jays, who have won four of five.More >>
TORONTO (AP) -- Steve Pearce hit a three-run home run, Justin Smoak had a solo homer and finished with four RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Mariners 7-2 on Thursday night, snapping Seattle's win streak at four. Marco Estrada (2-2) allowed two runs over six innings for the Blue Jays, who have won four of five.More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-3, 6-1) and the Arizona Rattlers (6-4, 3-1) will play each other tomorrow at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for first place in the Indoor Football League's Intense Conference. This is the second time these two teams have played each other this season, with the Empire coming out victorious 60-51 on April 22nd. During their last matchup, the Empire's Charles Dowdell threw for 204 yards and six touchdowns in route to Spokane's victory. The Rattlers entered the...More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-3, 6-1) and the Arizona Rattlers (6-4, 3-1) will play each other tomorrow at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for first place in the Indoor Football League's Intense Conference. This is the second time these two teams have played each other this season, with the Empire coming out victorious 60-51 on April 22nd. During their last matchup, the Empire's Charles Dowdell threw for 204 yards and six touchdowns in route to Spokane's victory. The Rattlers entered the...More >>
Spokane Empire's Nick Haag will get another shot at the NFL, this time with the New York Giants. Haag received an invite to the Giants' rookie mini camp with hopes of making the final 53-man roster. The Giants' mini camp begins on Friday, which will mean Haag will miss the Empire's matchup against the Arizona Rattlers.More >>
Spokane Empire's Nick Haag will get another shot at the NFL, this time with the New York Giants. Haag received an invite to the Giants' rookie mini camp with hopes of making the final 53-man roster. The Giants' mini camp begins on Friday, which will mean Haag will miss the Empire's matchup against the Arizona Rattlers.More >>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Carlos Ruiz hit a three-run double against his old team, Robinson Cano and Danny Valencia homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-6 Wednesday. Ruiz earned another standing ovation a day after he returned and was honored with a video tribute that highlighted his career with the Phillies.More >>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Carlos Ruiz hit a three-run double against his old team, Robinson Cano and Danny Valencia homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-6 Wednesday. Ruiz earned another standing ovation a day after he returned and was honored with a video tribute that highlighted his career with the Phillies.More >>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Taylor Motter had the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth inning, Ben Gamel had four hits and the Seattle Mariners overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Tuesday night. Gamel went 4 for 5 with a three-run home run, two singles, a double and scored three runs.More >>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Taylor Motter had the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth inning, Ben Gamel had four hits and the Seattle Mariners overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Tuesday night. Gamel went 4 for 5 with a three-run home run, two singles, a double and scored three runs.More >>
Nolan Earley played baseball through high school, but hung up the bat and glove when he left the Tri Cities for Eastern Washington University. Little did he know he'd be back in the game in a different way.More >>
Nolan Earley played baseball through high school, but hung up the bat and glove when he left the Tri Cities for Eastern Washington University. Little did he know he'd be back in the game in a different way.More >>