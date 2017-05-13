UW snaps losing streak, beats ASU 4-0

By UW Athletics

SEATTLE – Junior Noah Bremer threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout and his offense scored three times in the first inning as Washington beat Arizona State, 4-0, Friday night at Husky Ballpark.



The only base runners Bremer allowed were a fourth inning, one-out single by Andrew Snow and a walk in the eighth inning to Zach Cerbo. Bremer stuck out 10 Sun Devils' hitters and threw 115 pitches in recording his first shutout – his third complete game – in 39 career starts.



The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Huskies (25-21, 11-11 Pac-12) and moved them back to .500 in the Pac-12 race.



Arizona State (21-25, 7-15) came into the night averaging eight runs over each of its last five games, but Bremer was able to mix in three pitches throughout the evening to keep the Sun Devils off balance. He maintained a good pace and finished the game off in relative ease after just 2 hours, 11 minutes elapsed.



"I was able keep a good tempo and was trying to get on top of them," the junior from Berkeley, Calif. said after picking up his sixth win of the season. "I was really trying to load the strike zone with strikes and get them to swing early, and they wouldn't do it, so I was able to get ahead in counts and just finish guys off."



Bremer (6-2), who turns 21 on Saturday, was able to throw the ball relaxed for much of the evening after his teammates staked him to a three-run lead in the first inning. The offense took advantage of some timely hitting and sloppy play by the Sun Devils after there were two out in the first inning to grab their 3-0 advantage.



Levi Jordan led off with a double and was promptly sacrificed to third. After ASU starter Eli Lingos (6-5) got MJ Hubbs to ground out, Joey Morgan was intentionally walked.



With an 0-2 count to Willie MacIver, ASU catcher Zach Cerbo could not handle a high pitch from Lingos and Jordan was able to scramble home on a passed ball to make the score 1-0. After MacIver fought for a walk, John Naff singled off second baseman Carter Aldrete's glove for a RBI and 2-0 advantage.



The Huskies' final run of the inning scored when right fielder Hunter Bishop couldn't handle a shallow pop up from Josh Cushing. The ball rolled out of his glove for an error and MacIver dashed home all the way from second to make the score 3-0.



UW added on another run in the fifth inning to make it a 4-0 ballgame. Kyle London doubled, was sacrificed to third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jack Meggs.



Naff led the offensive attack with two of Washington's six hits on the night.



The Pac-12 series between UW and ASU continues Saturday with a 2:00 p.m. first pitch. It will be Bark in the Park at Husky Ballpark with fans allowed to bring their dogs to the stadium for the game.

