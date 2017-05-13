UW snaps losing streak, beats ASU 4-0

In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.More >>
The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—The Gonzaga baseball team returned to Patterson Baseball Complex after 12 days off, but the Zags showed few signs of rust as they began a key West Coast Conference series against Loyola Marymount with a 6-3 win Friday. Gonzaga wasted little time in taking the lead, scoring in the bottom of the first. Leadoff man Sam Brown ripped a double down the right field line for an immediate runner in scoring position. Cleanup hitter Justin Jacobs broug...More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State recorded 13 hits and hit a pair of two-run home runs to back junior Damon Jones' strong start for a 7-1 win over No. 28 UCLA in the series-opener at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday night. The Cougars (23-22, 9-12 Pac-12) saw five different players record two-hit games led by sophomore outfielder Justin Harrer who hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot to centerfield in the third innings. Freshman c...More >>
SEATTLE – Junior Noah Bremer threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout and his offense scored three times in the first inning as Washington beat Arizona State, 4-0, Friday night at Husky Ballpark. The only base runners Bremer allowed were a fourth inning, one-out single by Andrew Snow and a walk in the eighth inning to Zach Cerbo. Bremer stuck out 10 Sun Devils' hitters and threw 115 pitches in recording his first shutout – his third complete game &nd...More >>
MARSHALL, Texas – Whitworth University won the opener of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III softball regional on Friday afternoon, but the Pirates could not complete a comeback in the nightcap and ended up with a split. Whitworth, ranked 17th in the latest NFCA Division III poll, knocked off 6th-ranked Texas-Dallas 5-3 in the opener.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Opening Round Schedule | Video Selection Show) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 45-team field and brackets for the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round. The event, which is a five-team, double-elimination format, takes place May 15 – 18 at nine host locations.More >>
After one of the most memorable seasons in Gonzaga history, forward Zach Collins and Nigel Williams-Goss made their debut at the NBA Combine. Despite Collins being a higher touted prospect, it was Williams-Goss who turned some heads at this year's combine. Williams-Goss was the fastest payer at the combine in the lane agility test, getting through the drill in just 10.42 seconds. He also had a 27.5 inch standing vertical and a max vertical leap of 34.5 inchesMore >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Whitworth University softball team will be playing in the NCAA Division III tournament for the third time in school history and for the second straight season when the Pirates take on the University of Texas – Dallas and East Texas Baptist University this weekend in the Marshall, Texas regional. The field includes just three teams and the winner will advance to the Super Regional round next weekend. Check the onlin...More >>
GU is 10-5 at home this season, with 12 of those 15 games coming in WCC play...the Bulldogs have seven more games at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field: three against both Loyola Marymount and BYU and one more versus Washington State. The Zags have now reached 10 home wins in nine of Patterson's 11 seasons, and they're one win away from clinching a .500 season at home,More >>
SEATTLE – Junior Noah Bremer threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout and his offense scored three times in the first inning as Washington beat Arizona State, 4-0, Friday night at Husky Ballpark. The only base runners Bremer allowed were a fourth inning, one-out single by Andrew Snow and a walk in the eighth inning to Zach Cerbo. Bremer stuck out 10 Sun Devils' hitters and threw 115 pitches in recording his first shutout – his third complete game &nd...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.More >>
SEATTLE – Seattle U beat Washington, 7-5, Tuesday night at Husky Ballpark to claim the yearly city battle between the two schools. The Huskies (24-21) scored four times in the eighth inning to make things close but could not complete the late rally. Tyler Oldenburg (3-1) allowed one run over five innings to pick up the win and shortstop Griffin Andreychuck drove in three runs for the Redhawks (17-28-1) on a pair of doubles. Washingto...More >>
SEATTLE – Willie MacIver hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth and two batters later, freshman Nick Kahle provided some insurance with a two-run home run as Washington broke a 2-2 tie and went on to beat visiting California, 5-2, in the first game of the series Friday night at Husky Ballpark.More >>
SEATTLE – Longtime University of Washington football and men's basketball play-by-play radio broadcaster Bob Rondeau will retire following the conclusion of the 2017 Husky football season, his 37th with the Huskies. Rondeau informed department officials of his decision earlier this month.More >>
Washington Huskies' guard Kelsey Plum has been selected as the number one overall draft pick in the 2017 WNBA draft by the San Antonio Stars. Plum becomes the first Husky, man or woman, to get drafted number one overall and is the first Husky woman to get drafted in the first round. This season, Plum broke the NCAA women's all-time scoring record (3,527 points)More >>
WHEREAS, The 2016 college football season was the Year of the Receiver in the state of Washington with an unprecedented level of talent and accomplishment among wide receivers at Washington's NCAA 4 Division I schools; and WHEREAS, This group of superstars is on its way to a big future in professional football beginning with the upcoming NFL draft; andMore >>
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – University of Washington women's basketball standout Kelsey Plum has been selected as the winner of the 2017 John R. Wooden Award as announced by Los Angeles Athletic Club on Friday (April 4) in Los Angeles. Plum was presented with the honor by Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale as part of the inaugural ESPN College Basketball Awards Show. Plum becomes the first player in program history to earn the prestigious award and just the se...More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- The University of Washington women's basketball team's historic season came to a close on Friday (March 24) as Mississippi State defeated the Huskies 75-64 to advance to the Elite Eight. Washington (29-6) ended the season with a program-record 29 wins. Senior Kelsey Plum scored 29 points and fellow senior Chantel Osahor added 17 points and 11 rebounds in their final collegiate game for the No. 3 seeded Huskies. Mississippi State's Te...More >>
