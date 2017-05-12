Mariners fall to the Blue Jays 4-0

TORONTO (AP) -- Joe Biagini and four relievers combined on a seven-hitter, Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Friday night. Devon Travis had two RBIs despite a hitless night for the Blue Jays, who have won five of six. Seattle has lost two straight after winning the previous four.More >>
Below, take a look at the Seattle Seahawks' 2017 rookie minicamp roster. It includes 68 total players, including the team's 11 draft picks, eight players who were signed as undrafted rookie free agents, eight other Seahawks with rookie minicamp eligibility, and 41 tryout players, including a few who have spent time on Seattle's roster in the past. No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. College Hometown 1 ...More >>
TORONTO (AP) -- Steve Pearce hit a three-run home run, Justin Smoak had a solo homer and finished with four RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Mariners 7-2 on Thursday night, snapping Seattle's win streak at four. Marco Estrada (2-2) allowed two runs over six innings for the Blue Jays, who have won four of five.More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-3, 6-1) and the Arizona Rattlers (6-4, 3-1) will play each other tomorrow at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for first place in the Indoor Football League's Intense Conference. This is the second time these two teams have played each other this season, with the Empire coming out victorious 60-51 on April 22nd. During their last matchup, the Empire's Charles Dowdell threw for 204 yards and six touchdowns in route to Spokane's victory. The Rattlers entered the...More >>
Spokane Empire's Nick Haag will get another shot at the NFL, this time with the New York Giants. Haag received an invite to the Giants' rookie mini camp with hopes of making the final 53-man roster. The Giants' mini camp begins on Friday, which will mean Haag will miss the Empire's matchup against the Arizona Rattlers.More >>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Carlos Ruiz hit a three-run double against his old team, Robinson Cano and Danny Valencia homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-6 Wednesday. Ruiz earned another standing ovation a day after he returned and was honored with a video tribute that highlighted his career with the Phillies.More >>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Taylor Motter had the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth inning, Ben Gamel had four hits and the Seattle Mariners overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Tuesday night. Gamel went 4 for 5 with a three-run home run, two singles, a double and scored three runs.More >>
Nolan Earley played baseball through high school, but hung up the bat and glove when he left the Tri Cities for Eastern Washington University. Little did he know he'd be back in the game in a different way.More >>
Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver Doug Baldwin has been ranked 88th in NFL Network's list of the top 100 NFL football players. Last season, Doug Baldwin posted a career high 1,128 receiving yards and 94 catches in route to help the Seahawks capture the NFC West title with an 10-5-1 record. Baldwin also was the Seahawks' leading receiver in catches, targets, receiving yards and touchdown catches. This year Baldwin is down 16 spots from 2016 when he was ranked 72nd..More >>
The Los Angeles Rams spent three of their first four picks in this year's NFL Draft on offensive skill positions -- two receivers and a tight end. Among those players was Eastern Washington University graduate Cooper Kupp. The record-breaking wide receiver was drafted 69th overall in the third round by the Rams. Will the Rams' commitment to upgrading their offense help the team, and where does Kupp fall into that mix?More >>
