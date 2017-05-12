Mariners fall to the Blue Jays 4-0 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners fall to the Blue Jays 4-0

TORONTO (AP) -- Joe Biagini and four relievers combined on a seven-hitter, Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Friday night.

Devon Travis had two RBIs despite a hitless night for the Blue Jays, who have won five of six.

Seattle has lost two straight after winning the previous four. After scoring 21 total runs in consecutive victories over Philadelphia this week, the Mariners have scored two runs in back-to-back defeats to Toronto.

Biagini (1-1) gave up four hits, walked none and struck out three, winning as a starter for the first time in his second career start.

Aaron Loup got one out, Danny Barnes and Ryan Tepera each worked 1 1/3 innings and Roberto Osuna finished.

Mariners right-hander Christian Bergman (0-1) allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings.

