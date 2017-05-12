NAIA announces field for 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Opening Round Schedule | Video Selection Show) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 45-team field and brackets for the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round. The event, which is a five-team, double-elimination format, takes place May 15 – 18 at nine host locations.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Opening Round Schedule | Video Selection Show) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 45-team field and brackets for the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round. The event, which is a five-team, double-elimination format, takes place May 15 – 18 at nine host locations.More >>
After one of the most memorable seasons in Gonzaga history, forward Zach Collins and Nigel Williams-Goss made their debut at the NBA Combine. Despite Collins being a higher touted prospect, it was Williams-Goss who turned some heads at this year's combine. Williams-Goss was the fastest payer at the combine in the lane agility test, getting through the drill in just 10.42 seconds. He also had a 27.5 inch standing vertical and a max vertical leap of 34.5 inchesMore >>
After one of the most memorable seasons in Gonzaga history, forward Zach Collins and Nigel Williams-Goss made their debut at the NBA Combine. Despite Collins being a higher touted prospect, it was Williams-Goss who turned some heads at this year's combine. Williams-Goss was the fastest payer at the combine in the lane agility testMore >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Whitworth University softball team will be playing in the NCAA Division III tournament for the third time in school history and for the second straight season when the Pirates take on the University of Texas – Dallas and East Texas Baptist University this weekend in the Marshall, Texas regional. The field includes just three teams and the winner will advance to the Super Regional round next weekend. Check the onlin...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Whitworth University softball team will be playing in the NCAA Division III tournament for the third time in school history and for the second straight season when the Pirates take on the University of Texas – Dallas and East Texas Baptist University this weekend in the Marshall, Texas regional. The field includes just three teams and the winner will advance to the Super Regional round next weekend. Check the onlin...More >>
GU is 10-5 at home this season, with 12 of those 15 games coming in WCC play...the Bulldogs have seven more games at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field: three against both Loyola Marymount and BYU and one more versus Washington State. The Zags have now reached 10 home wins in nine of Patterson's 11 seasons, and they're one win away from clinching a .500 season at home,More >>
GU is 10-5 at home this season, with 12 of those 15 games coming in WCC play...the Bulldogs have seven more games at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field: three against both Loyola Marymount and BYU and one more versus Washington State. The Zags have now reached 10 home wins in nine of Patterson's 11 seasons, and they're one win away from clinching a .500 season at home,More >>
Washington State owns a 22-22 record including an 8-13 mark in Pac-12 play after taking two of three from Oregon last week. The Cougars have won their last three series after recording a series win over No. 30 Washington three weeks ago and at Utah two weeks ago. WSU has surpassed last season's win total and enters the weekend second in the Pac-12 in doubles (90).More >>
Washington State owns a 22-22 record including an 8-13 mark in Pac-12 play after taking two of three from Oregon last week. The Cougars have won their last three series after recording a series win over No. 30 Washington three weeks ago and at Utah two weeks ago. WSU has surpassed last season's win total and enters the weekend second in the Pac-12 in doubles (90).More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.More >>
With seven years of NCAA Division I basketball experience, Nick Booker has been hired as the associate head coach on the staff of new Eastern Washington University men's basketball head coach Shantay Legans. Booker spent the 2016-17 season at his alma mater, Davidson College, as director of basketball operations. The previous six seasons he was at UC Irvine in California, including the last five as an assistant coach. As a player and coach, he has been...More >>
With seven years of NCAA Division I basketball experience, Nick Booker has been hired as the associate head coach on the staff of new Eastern Washington University men's basketball head coach Shantay Legans. Booker spent the 2016-17 season at his alma mater, Davidson College, as director of basketball operations. The previous six seasons he was at UC Irvine in California, including the last five as an assistant coach. As a player and coach, he has been...More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball rising-sophomore, Malachi Flynn, has been invited to attend the USA Basketball U19 Junior National Team Training Camp, June 18-20, WSU head coach Ernie Kent, announced Monday Following the trials, the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Committee is expected to announce finalists for the USA U19 National Team roster. Training camp for the selected finalists will begin June 21, with the USA roster being ...More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball rising-sophomore, Malachi Flynn, has been invited to attend the USA Basketball U19 Junior National Team Training Camp, June 18-20, WSU head coach Ernie Kent, announced Monday Following the trials, the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Committee is expected to announce finalists for the USA U19 National Team roster. Training camp for the selected finalists will begin June 21, with the USA roster being ...More >>
It's a bright, sunny day in Bozeman as Martrel Johnson is out with his dog, Piper. He has a calm exterior demeanor, but the one-time Montana State basketball player is now in desperate need of heart and kidney transplants.More >>
It's a bright, sunny day in Bozeman as Martrel Johnson is out with his dog, Piper. He has a calm exterior demeanor, but the one-time Montana State basketball player is now in desperate need of heart and kidney transplants.More >>
SEATTLE – Seattle U beat Washington, 7-5, Tuesday night at Husky Ballpark to claim the yearly city battle between the two schools. The Huskies (24-21) scored four times in the eighth inning to make things close but could not complete the late rally. Tyler Oldenburg (3-1) allowed one run over five innings to pick up the win and shortstop Griffin Andreychuck drove in three runs for the Redhawks (17-28-1) on a pair of doubles. Washingto...More >>
SEATTLE – Seattle U beat Washington, 7-5, Tuesday night at Husky Ballpark to claim the yearly city battle between the two schools. The Huskies (24-21) scored four times in the eighth inning to make things close but could not complete the late rally. Tyler Oldenburg (3-1) allowed one run over five innings to pick up the win and shortstop Griffin Andreychuck drove in three runs for the Redhawks (17-28-1) on a pair of doubles. Washingto...More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Opening Round Schedule | Video Selection Show) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 45-team field and brackets for the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round. The event, which is a five-team, double-elimination format, takes place May 15 – 18 at nine host locations.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Opening Round Schedule | Video Selection Show) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 45-team field and brackets for the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round. The event, which is a five-team, double-elimination format, takes place May 15 – 18 at nine host locations.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.More >>
The Lewis Clark State Warriors ended their regular season yesterday with a 11-4 loss to Corban University and has elected to skip the upcoming conference tournament.More >>
The Lewis Clark State Warriors ended their regular season yesterday with a 11-4 loss to Corban University and has elected to skip the upcoming conference tournament. The Warriors have already secured a berth in the Avista NAIA World Series as the host team, which will leave them with a 26-day break before the world series.More >>
Washington State's record-setting wide receiver Gabe Marks was the biggest of many local names which weren't called in the 2017 NFL Draft. In the few hours after the draft concluded, several Inland Northwest standouts quickly found NFL homes as undrafted free agents.More >>
Washington State's record-setting wide receiver Gabe Marks was the biggest of many local names which weren't called in the 2017 NFL Draft. In the few hours after the draft concluded, several Inland Northwest standouts quickly found NFL homes as undrafted free agents.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho – Junior guard Victor Sanders has declared himself eligible for the 2017 NBA Draft, as announced by head coach Don Verlin and the team on Friday.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho – Junior guard Victor Sanders has declared himself eligible for the 2017 NBA Draft, as announced by head coach Don Verlin and the team on Friday.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho – It's a good day when the offense is happy, the defense is happy and the head coach is happy. And that was exactly the feeling Saturday at the Kibbie Dome after the University of Idaho's first football scrimmage of the spring.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho – It's a good day when the offense is happy, the defense is happy and the head coach is happy. And that was exactly the feeling Saturday at the Kibbie Dome after the University of Idaho's first football scrimmage of the spring.More >>
SAN MARCOS, Texas – The wild ride that was the 2016-17 season officially came to an end on Wednesday night as Idaho fell to Texas State, 64-55, in the second round of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. "You have to give Texas State a lot of credit tonight," said head coach Don Verlin. "I knew they were a good basketball team, they're very good defensively. When it came down to it they shoot 66 percent from 2-point...More >>
SAN MARCOS, Texas – The wild ride that was the 2016-17 season officially came to an end on Wednesday night as Idaho fell to Texas State, 64-55, in the second round of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. "You have to give Texas State a lot of credit tonight," said head coach Don Verlin. "I knew they were a good basketball team, they're very good defensively. When it came down to it they shoot 66 percent from 2-point...More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho—Idaho women's basketball head coach Jon Newlee is no stranger to getting his team into the postseason. Wednesday was a bit different. Idaho's 64-57 win over Utah State to open the Women's Basketball Invitational marked Newlee's first postseason win as Vandal. Idaho (18-14) got down early on in the contest. Utah State got out to a 7-0 lead in the first three minutes of the opening frame. Brooke Reilly got Idaho on the board with a 3-pointe...More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho—Idaho women's basketball head coach Jon Newlee is no stranger to getting his team into the postseason. Wednesday was a bit different. Idaho's 64-57 win over Utah State to open the Women's Basketball Invitational marked Newlee's first postseason win as Vandal. Idaho (18-14) got down early on in the contest. Utah State got out to a 7-0 lead in the first three minutes of the opening frame. Brooke Reilly got Idaho on the board with a 3-pointe...More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho—The Idaho women's basketball team have accepted a bid to continue the season, hosting the first round of the Women's Basketball Invitational on Wednesday. The announcement marks the sixth postseason trip for the Vandals under head coach Jon Newlee. The Vandals will host Utah State in the first game of a postseason double-header. Idaho will take on the Aggies at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Idaho men's CollegeInsider.com Tournament game against ...More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho—The Idaho women's basketball team have accepted a bid to continue the season, hosting the first round of the Women's Basketball Invitational on Wednesday. The announcement marks the sixth postseason trip for the Vandals under head coach Jon Newlee. The Vandals will host Utah State in the first game of a postseason double-header. Idaho will take on the Aggies at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Idaho men's CollegeInsider.com Tournament game against ...More >>
RENO, Nev. – A tremendous second half run made things interesting, but it just wasn't enough to overcome the slow start as Idaho fell to No. 1 North Dakota, 69-64, in the Big Sky Tournament semifinals on Friday. The Fighting Hawks came out strong, taking a 24-7 advantage early, but these Vandals just don't have "quit" in their vocabularies. Idaho chipped away for the remainder of the half, behind some strong play from the big men insid...More >>
RENO, Nev. – A tremendous second half run made things interesting, but it just wasn't enough to overcome the slow start as Idaho fell to No. 1 North Dakota, 69-64, in the Big Sky Tournament semifinals on Friday. The Fighting Hawks came out strong, taking a 24-7 advantage early, but these Vandals just don't have "quit" in their vocabularies. Idaho chipped away for the remainder of the half, behind some strong play from the big men insid...More >>