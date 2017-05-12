Seahawks release rookie mini camp roster

The Seahawks used their second pick in the second round to add to their offensive line, selecting Louisiana State offensive lineman Ethan Pocic. Pocic, who was named first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, was a three-year starter for the Tigers, primarily at center though he also has experience at right guard and right tackle. He was also named a second-team All-American by Walter Camp, the Sporting News and the American Foo...