Seahawks release rookie mini camp roster

Seahawks release rookie mini camp roster

By Seattle Seahawks 

Below, take a look at the Seattle Seahawks' 2017 rookie minicamp roster. It includes 68 total players, including the team's 11 draft picks, eight players who were signed as undrafted rookie free agents, eight other Seahawks with rookie minicamp eligibility, and 41 tryout players, including a few who have spent time on Seattle's roster in the past.

No.   

Name

Pos.

Ht.         

Wt.            

College

Hometown

1

Darreus Rogers

WR

6-1

218

USC

Compton, Calif.

2

Delshawn McClellon

WR

5-8

159

Northern Arizona

N. Long Beach, Calif.

5

Jake Heaps

QB

6-1

217

Miami

Sammamish, Wash.

6

Skyler Howard

QB

5-11

208

West Virginia

Fort Worth, Texas

7

Geno Lewis

WR

6-1

204

Oklahoma

Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

9

Michael Birdsong

QB

6-4

243

Tennessee Tech

Colonial Heights, Va.

11

Kenny Lawler

WR

6-2

203

California

Pomona, Calif.

13

Cyril Grayson

WR

5-9

178

Louisiana State

Kenner, La.

14

Anthony Kelly

WR

6-1

209

Kutztown

Pottsville, Pa.

19

Speedy Noil

WR

5-11

202

Texas A&M

New Orleans, La.

20

Paul James

RB

5-11

206

Rutgers

Glassboro, N.J.

21

Arjen Colquhoun

CB

6-0

188

Michigan State

Windsor, Ontario

22

Kailo Moore

CB

5-11

196

Mississippi

Rosedale, Miss.

23

Ronald Butler

CB

6-1

176

Tennessee State

Tallahassee, Fla.

24

Alex Ross

RB

6-0

205

Missouri

Jenks, Okla.

26

Shaquill Griffin

CB

6-0

198

Central Florida

St. Petersburg, Fla.

28

Jordan Simone

SS

5-11

191

Arizona State

Sammamish, Wash.

30

Marquan Ellison

CB

5-10

195

Utah State

Milwaukee, Wis.

32

Chris Carson

RB

5-11

218

Oklahoma State

Lilburn, Ga.

33

Tedric Thompson

FS

6-0

204

Colorado

Valencia, Calif.

34

Tony Bridges

CB

6-0

188

Mississippi

Collins, Miss.

35

Chad Newell

FB/RB

6-1

228

Montana State

Billings, Mont.

36

Stratton Brown

SS

6-0

196

Fresno State

Bluffdale, Utah

37

Algernon Brown

FB

6-0

235

BYU

Magna, Utah

38

Na'im McGee

SS

5-11

202

San Diego State

Stockton, Calif.

40

Mike Tyson

CB

6-1

207

Cincinnati

Norfolk, Va.

41

Rodney Butler

LB

6-0

230

New Mexico State

Palm Springs, Calif.

42

Kyle Coleman

FB

6-0

231

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff, Ark.

43

Keith Brown

LB

6-0

246

Western Kentucky

Miami, Fla.

44

Delano Hill

SS

6-1

216

Michigan

Detroit, Mich.

46

Tyrone Swoopes

TE

6-4

250

Texas

Whitewright, Texas

46

Nick Usher

LB

6-3

235

Texas-El Paso

Los Angeles, Calif.

47

Hayden Plinke

TE

6-4

250

Texas-El Paso

Hillsboro, Ore.

48

Claude George

LB

6-1

229

Texas A&M

Lafayette, La.

49

Kache Palacio

LB

6-1

237

Washington State

Gardena, Calif.

49

Bryce Williams

TE

6-6

260

East Carolina

Lexington, N.C.

51

Raphael Kirby

LB

6-0

236

Miami

Stone Mountain, Ga.

53

Bernard Dawson

LB

6-1

231

Georgia Southern

Thomson, Ga.

58

Nick Dawson-Brents

DE

6-2

258

Western Kentucky

Charlotte, N.C.

59

Vantrell McMillan

DE

6-1

250

Tennessee-Chattanooga

Albany, Ga.

60

Kiola Mahoni

G

6-1

315

Louisville

East Palo Alto, Calif.

61

Rodney Coe

DT

6-3

315

Akron

Fulton, Mo.

62

Anton Wahrby

C

6-2

300

Wofford

Solna, Sweden

63

Eddie Gordon

C

6-1

310

Louisiana-Lafayette

Boiling Springs, S.C.

64

Tylor Harris

DE

6-3

306

Wake Forest

Baton Rouge, La.

64

Jordan Roos

G

6-3

302

Purdue

Celina, Texas

65

Justin Senior

T

6-4

331

Mississippi State

Montreal, Quebec

69

Alex Pace

DT

6-1

294

Cincinnati

Cleveland, Ohio

72

Darrell Brown

T

6-5

317

Louisiana Tech

Abilene, Texas

73

Calvin Steyn

T

6-4

327

Weber State

Rancho Santa Margarita

74

Bret Treadway

G

6-4

295

Lamar

Silsbee, Texas

75

Will Pericak

C/G

6-3

300

Colorado

Boulder, Colo.

77

Chase Tidwell

T

6-5

304

Coastal Carolina

Goose Creek, S.C.

78

B.J. McBryde

T

6-5

292

Connecticut

Beaver Falls, Pa.

79

Ethan Pocic

G/T

6-6

317

Louisiana State

Lemont, Ill.

81

Standish Dobard

TE

6-4

254

Miami

New Orleans, La.

82

Steve Donatell

TE

6-5

241

Western Kentucky

Lone Tree, Colo.

83

David Moore

WR

6-0

219

East Central (Okla.)

Gainesville, Texas

84

Amara Darboh

WR

6-2

216

Michigan

West Des Moines, Iowa

85

Marcus Lucas

TE

6-4

250

Missouri

Liberty, Mo.

86

Chris Briggs

TE

6-5

220

Southestern Louisiana

Franklinton, La

87

Jamel Johnson

WR

6-3

225

Alabama State

Montgomery, Ala.

88

Gabe Hughes

TE

6-3

240

Florida Tech

Storm Lake, Iowa

91

Christian French

DE

6-5

249

Oregon

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

92

Jeremy Liggins

DT

6-3

315

Mississippi

Oxford, Miss.

93

Nazair Jones

DT

6-5

304

North Carolina

Roanoke Rapids, N.C.

94

Malik McDowell

DT

6-6

299

Michigan State

Detroit, Mich.

97

Otha PetersRead

L

6-0

238

Louisiana-Lafayette

Covington, La.

