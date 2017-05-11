Williams-Goss and Collins debut at NBA Combine

After one of the most memorable seasons in Gonzaga history, forward Zach Collins and guard Nigel Williams-Goss made their debut at the NBA Combine. Despite Collins being a highly touted prospect, it was Williams-Goss who turned some heads at this year's combine.

Williams-Goss was the fastest payer at the combine in the lane agility test, getting through the drill in just 10.42 seconds. He also had a 27.5 inch standing vertical and a max vertical leap of 34.5 inches.

Zach Collins on the other hand did not participate in any NBA Combine drills and just had his measurements taken. Collins was measured at 6-feet-10.3 inches and 7-feet with shoes on. Collins was 9th in the NBA Combine with a standing reach of 9-feet-three-inches and also weighed in at 232 pounds.

Collins was ranked the ninth best draft prospect by ESPN's Chad Ford before the NBA Combine, while CBS Sports has him ranked the 12th best prospect. Coming into the NBA Combine, Williams-Goss was ranked the 54th best prospect by CBS Sports, but this number may rise due to his stellar performance at the combine today,

The NBA Draft is set for June 22nd at 4:00 p.m.