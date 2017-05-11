Empire and Rattlers battle for Intense Conference supremacy - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Empire and Rattlers battle for Intense Conference supremacy

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
The Spokane Empire (7-3, 6-1) and the Arizona Rattlers (6-4, 3-1) will play each other tomorrow at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for first place in the Indoor Football League's Intense Conference. This is the second time these two teams have played each other this season, with the Empire coming out victorious 60-51 on April 22nd.

During their last matchup, the Empire's Charles Dowdell threw for 204 yards and six touchdowns in route to Spokane's victory. The Rattlers entered the fourth quarter of that game with a tight 37-35 lead, but were outscored by the Empire by nine points to finish out the game. The Rattlers had the momentum throughout most of the game, as they had more yards, first downs and passing yards than the Empire. Arizona threw an interception late in the fourth quarter which all but ended their chances at a comeback.

The Empire currently have a 6-1 (.857%) Intense Conference record, while the Rattlers have a 3-1 (.750%) Intense Conference record entering Friday's game. If Arizona can win the game tomorrow in Spokane, they will have a higher conference win percentage and as a result, will be in first place. The Empire will be playing this game without one of their best defensive players in Nick Haag. Haag received an invite to the New York Giants' rookie mini camp and he could consequently miss more games as a result.

Tomorrow's game will be filled with offense as the Rattlers rank third in the IFL in points per game with 49.1 and are led by their receiver Anthony Amos. Amos has the fourth most receiving touchdowns in the IFL and has amassed 440 receiving yards during the 2017 campaign. The Spokane Empire's offense is just as lethal, as they rank 5th in the IFL in points per game with 44.9. It's the man under center leading the way for the Empire, as Charles Dowdell ranks third in the IFL with 34 passing touchdowns.

Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena and you can watch all the action live on SWX.

