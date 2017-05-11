Empire and Rattlers battle for Intense Conference supremacy

The Spokane Empire (7-3, 6-1) and the Arizona Rattlers (6-4, 3-1) will play each other tomorrow at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for first place in the Indoor Football League's Intense Conference. This is the second time these two teams have played each other this season, with the Empire coming out victorious 60-51 on April 22nd. During their last matchup, the Empire's Charles Dowdell threw for 204 yards and six touchdowns in route to Spokane's victory. The Rattlers entered the...More >>
Spokane Empire's Nick Haag will get another shot at the NFL, this time with the New York Giants. Haag received an invite to the Giants' rookie mini camp with hopes of making the final 53-man roster. The Giants' mini camp begins on Friday, which will mean Haag will miss the Empire's matchup against the Arizona Rattlers.More >>
SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Empire (7-3, 6-1) fell to the Sioux Falls Storm (9-1, 6-1) by a score of 62-32 in Week 12 of the 2017 IFL regular season at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The first half of play showcased why these two teams are ranked at the top of their respective conferences. Spokane jumped out to a quick seven-point lead as Empire kicker Brendon Garcia’s first half kickoff took a weird bounce away fro...More >>
SPOKANE, WA - The Empire (7-2, 6-1) edged the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles (1-8, 1-7) in Week 11 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 31-29.More >>
The Indoor Football League (IFL) is proud to announce its 2017 regular season schedule. The 18-week, 80-game schedule kicks off on Thursday, February 16 and concludes on Saturday, June 17.More >>
Nine Eastern Washington University football players and head coach Beau Baldwin were named to the College Sports Madness 2016 Big Sky Preseason All-Conference Team announced on Tuesday (Aug. 2).More >>
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (July 23, 2016) - The Spokane Empire went on the road for the 2016 IFL United Bowl Championship and were unable to pull off the upset in their inaugural season as they fell to the Sioux Falls Storm by a final of 55-34 at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center. The Empire struck first as quarterback Charles Dowdell found receiver J.J. Hayes before the Spokane defense held the Storm to a failed 29-yard field goal attempt on their opening possession....More >>
You can watch the 2016 IFL United Bowl Championship game between the Spokane Empire and Sioux Falls Storm live on SWX, Saturday night at 5:00 PM.More >>
Spokane Empire RB Trevor Kennedy has been named 2016 IFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.More >>
Below, take a look at the Seattle Seahawks' 2017 rookie minicamp roster. It includes 68 total players, including the team's 11 draft picks, eight players who were signed as undrafted rookie free agents, eight other Seahawks with rookie minicamp eligibility, and 41 tryout players, including a few who have spent time on Seattle's roster in the past. No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. College Hometown 1 ...More >>
TORONTO (AP) -- Steve Pearce hit a three-run home run, Justin Smoak had a solo homer and finished with four RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Mariners 7-2 on Thursday night, snapping Seattle's win streak at four. Marco Estrada (2-2) allowed two runs over six innings for the Blue Jays, who have won four of five.More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-3, 6-1) and the Arizona Rattlers (6-4, 3-1) will play each other tomorrow at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for first place in the Indoor Football League's Intense Conference. This is the second time these two teams have played each other this season, with the Empire coming out victorious 60-51 on April 22nd. During their last matchup, the Empire's Charles Dowdell threw for 204 yards and six touchdowns in route to Spokane's victory. The Rattlers entered the...More >>
Spokane Empire's Nick Haag will get another shot at the NFL, this time with the New York Giants. Haag received an invite to the Giants' rookie mini camp with hopes of making the final 53-man roster. The Giants' mini camp begins on Friday, which will mean Haag will miss the Empire's matchup against the Arizona Rattlers.More >>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Carlos Ruiz hit a three-run double against his old team, Robinson Cano and Danny Valencia homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-6 Wednesday. Ruiz earned another standing ovation a day after he returned and was honored with a video tribute that highlighted his career with the Phillies.More >>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Taylor Motter had the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth inning, Ben Gamel had four hits and the Seattle Mariners overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Tuesday night. Gamel went 4 for 5 with a three-run home run, two singles, a double and scored three runs.More >>
Nolan Earley played baseball through high school, but hung up the bat and glove when he left the Tri Cities for Eastern Washington University. Little did he know he'd be back in the game in a different way.More >>
Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver Doug Baldwin has been ranked 88th in NFL Network's list of the top 100 NFL football players. Last season, Doug Baldwin posted a career high 1,128 receiving yards and 94 catches in route to help the Seahawks capture the NFC West title with an 10-5-1 record. Baldwin also was the Seahawks' leading receiver in catches, targets, receiving yards and touchdown catches. This year Baldwin is down 16 spots from 2016 when he was ranked 72nd..More >>
The Los Angeles Rams spent three of their first four picks in this year's NFL Draft on offensive skill positions -- two receivers and a tight end. Among those players was Eastern Washington University graduate Cooper Kupp. The record-breaking wide receiver was drafted 69th overall in the third round by the Rams. Will the Rams' commitment to upgrading their offense help the team, and where does Kupp fall into that mix?More >>
The Mariners are now 32 games into their 2017 campaign, sitting two games below .500 and only 2.5 games back from the second wild card spot in the American League. This comes after Seattle won four out of their last six games, including a series win against both the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels. This comes after injuries have plagued many of the Mariners' pitching staff, including Felix Hernandez, James Paxton and Hisashi Iwakuma. Now Seattle has a day of rest befor...More >>
