Gonzaga to host LMU in key WCC matchup

Pos. No. Name Yr. Notable

C 23 Jake Roberts Sr. Team leader with 20 runs, 19 RBIs, and .569 slugging vs. WCC.

1B 32 Nick Brooks RJr. Three starts in last four games...2 Hs, 3 RBIs, 2 Rs, 2 BBs since 4/25.

2B 37 Justin Jacobs Sr. Hit .385 with 5 Hs, 2 R, 1 RBI last year at Loyola Marymount.

3B 17 Jeff Bohling RSr. Scored and drove in winning runs in two games at LMU in 2016.

SS 6 Gunnar Schubert Jr. One of four Zags to start every game...hitting .284 in WCC play.

LF 11 Sam Brown RSr. Five hits 4/30 vs. SMC is most by a Bulldog in five years.

CF 16 Tyler Frost Jr. Hitting .306 with 19 hits, 12 RBIs, three home runs at home.

RF 38 Daniel Fredrickson RSo. Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District team last week.