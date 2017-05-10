Empire's Nick Haag gets shot with New York Giants - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Empire's Nick Haag gets shot with New York Giants

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Haag received an invite to the New York Giants rookie mini camp Haag received an invite to the New York Giants rookie mini camp

The Spokane Empire's Nick Haag will get another shot at the NFL, this time with the New York Giants. Haag received an invite to the Giants' rookie mini camp with hopes of making the final 53-man roster. The Giants' mini camp begins on Friday, which means Haag will miss the Empire's matchup against the Arizona Rattlers.

Haag has had some experience in the NFL when he was signed by the Indianapolis Colts back in 2015. Before that, Haag had spent the previous two seasons with the Indoor Football League's Cedar Rapid Titans. During his time with the Colts, Haag played in two preseason games against the Chicago Bears and the St. Louis Rams before being released. Haag then signed with the Spokane Empire in November of 2015 and has been with the team ever since.

In 2016, Haag was top ten in the IFL with 102 tackles and 13 tackles for a loss, while also making the second team All-IFL. This season Haag is tied for fifth in the IFL in sacks and has lead the Empire to an Intense Conference best 6-1 record.

NFL teams have until August 30th to reduce their teams down to 75 before they have to finalize their 53-man roster on September 3rd.

  • Spokane FootballSpokane EmpireMore>>

  • Spokane Empire RB Trevor Kennedy thanks Spokane for their support

    Spokane Empire RB Trevor Kennedy thanks Spokane for their support

    Kennedy and the Empire hosting the Intense Conference ChampionshipKennedy and the Empire hosting the Intense Conference Championship

    On Wednesday, the Spokane Empire announced that they will cease operations and not play football in 2018. This news came as a surprise to many players, including running back Trevor Kennedy, who said he was appreciative for all the support Spokane has given the Empire.

    More >>

    On Wednesday, the Spokane Empire announced that they will cease operations and not play football in 2018. This news came as a surprise to many players, including running back Trevor Kennedy, who said he was appreciative for all the support Spokane has given the Empire.

    More >>

  • Spokane Empire to cease operations and will not play football in 2018

    Spokane Empire to cease operations and will not play football in 2018

    The Spokane Empire will not play football in the 2018The Spokane Empire will not play football in the 2018

    The Spokane Empire have announced that they will cease operations and will not be be playing football in the 2018 season. The Empire's franchise began as the Spokane Shock in the summer of 2005 as a part of the af2 league. During their time in the af2, the Shock won the league championship in 2006 and 2009, while also making the playoffs every year in the league (2006-2009).

    More >>

    The Spokane Empire have announced that they will cease operations and will not be be playing football in the 2018 season. The Empire's franchise began as the Spokane Shock in the summer of 2005 as a part of the af2 league. During their time in the af2, the Shock won the league championship in 2006 and 2009, while also making the playoffs every year in the league (2006-2009).

    More >>

  • Spokane native Brett Rypien nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

    Spokane native Brett Rypien nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

    Courtesy: Boise State AthleticsCourtesy: Boise State Athletics

    Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.

    More >>

    Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.