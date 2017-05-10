Empire's Nick Haag gets shot with New York Giants

The Spokane Empire's Nick Haag will get another shot at the NFL, this time with the New York Giants. Haag received an invite to the Giants' rookie mini camp with hopes of making the final 53-man roster. The Giants' mini camp begins on Friday, which means Haag will miss the Empire's matchup against the Arizona Rattlers.

Haag has had some experience in the NFL when he was signed by the Indianapolis Colts back in 2015. Before that, Haag had spent the previous two seasons with the Indoor Football League's Cedar Rapid Titans. During his time with the Colts, Haag played in two preseason games against the Chicago Bears and the St. Louis Rams before being released. Haag then signed with the Spokane Empire in November of 2015 and has been with the team ever since.

In 2016, Haag was top ten in the IFL with 102 tackles and 13 tackles for a loss, while also making the second team All-IFL. This season Haag is tied for fifth in the IFL in sacks and has lead the Empire to an Intense Conference best 6-1 record.

NFL teams have until August 30th to reduce their teams down to 75 before they have to finalize their 53-man roster on September 3rd.