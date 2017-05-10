2015-16 Academic Progress Rates released by the NCAA

Complete NCAA Release

Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark.

That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth. Gonzaga is tied for second with Villanova and Holy Cross, and one point ahead of Brown, Yale and Penn, who are all at 996. The next closest West Coast Conference school was Pepperdine at 989.

Every Bulldog squad achieved a higher score than both the West Coast Conference average (982) and NCAA average (981) for their respective sport. Earning a perfect 1,000 score for GU were the women's basketball, women's tennis, men's and women's golf, men's and women's cross country, and men's soccer programs.

Per the NCAA, every Division I sports team across the nation calculates its APR each academic year. Scholarship student-athletes each semester earn one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. Rates are an average of each school's performance for the past four years.

Washington State

For the 2015-16 academic year, women's basketball, golf, tennis and volleyball, along with men's golf earned perfect single-year APR scores of 1,000. Last week, women's golf was recognized by the NCAA for being among the top 10 percent among all programs nationally for posting a four-year APR score of 1,000.

The WSU football team recorded a four-year average score of 964, tying last year's score, which was WSU's highest four-year average in program history. Under head coach Mike Leach, the Cougars have set or tied the highest APR scores in program history in all five of his years. Cougar Football also had a single-year score of 961, surpassing the NCAA's 930 standard.

Washington

The University of Washington's average APR rate for athletics rose to 991, marking the seventh consecutive year that the average rate has risen. Five UW programs finished in the top-10 percent of their sports, and no Huskies programs charted below a 970 APR.

For the 2015-16 academic year, men's basketball, men's cross country, football, men's tennis, women's basketball, women's cross country and women's golf all earned a perfect single-year APR scores of 1000. Of those teams, both women's cross country and women's golf have achieved a perfect multi-year APR score of 1000. The Huskies football team posted a 984 APR score for the 2015-16 academic year.

"To see five of our programs awarded NCAA public recognition for earning rates in the top 10-percent in their sport, and all of our programs achieve a 970 or higher is very gratifying," Jennifer Cohen, UW Director of Athletics, said.

Eastern Washington

For the 2015-16 academic year, Eastern Washington University's men's tennis, women's basketball, women's soccer, women's tennis and women's volleyball teams have all posted a perfect 1000 APR score. Of those teams, only Eastern Washington's women's basketball team has a perfect multi-year APR score of 1000.

The Eagles football and men's track teams both posted the lowest APR score among eligible teams at 940.

Idaho

For the 2015-16 academic year, the University of Idaho's men's basketball, men's cross country, men's golf, women's basketball, women's cross country, women's golf and women's tennis teams earned a perfect 1000 APR score. The Vandals' women's golf team is the only program to have a perfect multi-year APR score of 1000.

The Vandals' football team posted a a 959 APR for the 2015-16 academic year, which is higher than their multi-year APR rate of 927.



*Information received from Gonzaga athletics, WSU athletics, UW athletics and NCAA.com