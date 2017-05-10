Mariners move to .500 after 11-6 win over Phillies

Mariners are now 17-17 on the season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Carlos Ruiz hit a three-run double against his old team, Robinson Cano and Danny Valencia homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-6 Wednesday.

Ruiz earned another standing ovation a day after he returned and was honored with a video tribute that highlighted his career with the Phillies. The former All-Star catcher was 3 for 30 this season before clearing the bases with a liner off the left-field wall in the seventh inning.

Seattle swept the two-game interleague series after rallying from a pair of four-run deficits in a 10-9 win Tuesday.

Tony Zych (2-0) tossed a scoreless inning after Yovani Gallardo allowed three runs and four hits in five innings.

Aaron Altherr hit two homers and Tommy Joseph also went deep for the Phillies, who have lost 10 of 12. Altherr has three-run homers in three straight games.

