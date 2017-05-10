WSU's Flynn invited to attend USA Basketball U19 junior national team training camp

By WSU Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball rising-sophomore, Malachi Flynn, has been invited to attend the USA Basketball U19 Junior National Team Training Camp, June 18-20, WSU head coach Ernie Kent, announced Monday

Following the trials, the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Committee is expected to announce finalists for the USA U19 National Team roster. Training camp for the selected finalists will begin June 21, with the USA roster being announced prior to the team's departure for Cairo, Egypt, where the U19 FIBA World Cup will take place, July 1-9, 2017.The team will be coached by Kentucky head coach, John Calipari, along with assistants Tad Boyle, the head coach at Colorado, and Danny Manning, the head coach at Wake Forest.

"This is very well deserved for Malachi," Kent said. "I'm proud of how he's handled himself in his first year in our program. There have been so many great players that have competed with USA Basketball at the junior national level, including WSU's own Klay Thompson, so Malachi joins some pretty good company."

Flynn becomes the first Cougar to earn an invitation to the USA Basketball U19 Training Camp since Klay Thompson and DeAngelo Casto were invited to the trials in 2009. Both Thompson and Casto were selected to the team, as USA went on to win gold at the 2009 FIBA U19 World Championships in New Zealand.

A native of Tacoma, Wash., Flynn led the team and ranked 15th in the Pac-12 with 58 3-pointers made. He ranks on WSU's single-season freshman list for points (ninth, 302), assists (sixth, 91), 3-point field goals (fourth, 58) and minutes played (second, 1,027), as he became just the third WSU freshman since 1972-73 to start every game in a season, joining Klay Thompson and Mark Hendrickson. Following the season, Flynn was named Pac-12 All-Freshman honorable mention, becoming the first Cougar to be named to an all-conference freshman team since DaVonté Lacy in 2012.

"Being invited for the chance to compete for the USA Junior National Team is a great honor," Flynn said. "I am proud to be able to represent my country and my school."