Late UW rally comes up short in 7-5 loss to Seattle U

By Washington Athletics

SEATTLE – Seattle U beat Washington, 7-5, Tuesday night at Husky Ballpark to claim the yearly city battle between the two schools.



The Huskies (24-21) scored four times in the eighth inning to make things close but could not complete the late rally.



Tyler Oldenburg (3-1) allowed one run over five innings to pick up the win and shortstop Griffin Andreychuck drove in three runs for the Redhawks (17-28-1) on a pair of doubles.



Washington freshman Brendan Ecklebarger was a bright spot for the Huskies' pitching staff as he had four strikeouts – including striking out the side in the eighth inning – in 1 2/3 innings of relief work.



Seattle U jumped ahead on a RBI single by No. 9 hitter Kyler Murphy – his first of three hits on the night – in the third inning and added two more runs in the third to lead 3-0. Dalton Hurd singled home the first run and Curtis Perrin hit a sacrifice fly for the third run.



UW got on the board in its half of the fourth inning to cut the lead to 3-1. Joey Morgan singled home Kyle London , who reached on a lead-off base hit, for his team-leading 35 th RBI. That was the only run for the Huskies until the eighth inning and meanwhile, Seattle U took control of the game with two runs in the fifth and seventh innings.



With two outs in the fifth, Aaron Stroosma doubled, Austin Lively walked and Andreychuck doubled both runners home. Lively singled home a run in the seventh and Andreychuck followed with another RBI double.



The Huskies rallied back into the game in the eighth sending eight batters to the plate. They loaded the bases with no outs off of Janson Junk and KJ Brady came through with a single up the middle to drive in a pair of runs. Jaden Hassell followed with a sacrifice fly to record his first career RBI and Willie MacIver doubled off Jake Prizina to score Brady and cut the deficit to two runs.



Prizina and Zach Wolf combined to set the Dawgs down in order in the ninth to preserve the win for the Redhawks.



UW starter Chris Micheles (1-4) took the loss after allowing two earned runs in three innings.



John Naff had two hits and London had two hits and reached base three times during the evening.



Washington resumes Pac-12 play this weekend hosting Arizona State for three games at Husky Ballpark. Friday's series opener starts at 6 p.m.. Saturday is Bark at the Park Day with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 p.m. For Sunday's game at 1:00 p.m., fans can purchase ticket packages to celebrate with a Mother's Day Brunch starting at 10:00 a.m.