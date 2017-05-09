WSU Cougars crack Sports Illustrated's way-too-early top 25

The Washington State Cougars football team is ranked number 22 in Sports Illustrated's way-too-early top 25. These rankings come after the conclusion of spring practices for most of college football leaving the countdown to kickoff just over three months away. The 2016 season for the Cougars was highlighted by an eight-game winning streak that ended with a Holiday Bowl loss to the Minnesota Gophers.

The 2017 season will feature senior quarterback Luke Falk trying to lead the Cougars to their fourth bowl game in the last five years, without players such as Gabe Marks, River Cracraft and Shalom Luani. WSU will try and win their first opening game of the season since 2011 when they host Montana State on September 2nd.

Here's a full list of Sports Illustrated's preseason top 25: *Bold= Pac-12 team

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (2016 Record: 14-1)

2. Florida State Seminoles (2016 Record:10-3)

3. USC Trojans (2016 Record:10-3)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes (2016 Record:11-2)

5. Penn State Nittany Lions (2016 Record:11-3)

6. Clemson Tigers (2016 Record:14-1)

7. Oklahoma Sooners (2016 Record:11-2)

8. Washington Huskies (2016 Record:12-2)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys (2016 Record:10-3)

10. Auburn Tigers (2016 Record:8-5)

11. LSU Tigers (2016 Record:8-4)

12. Michigan Wolverines (2016 Record:10-3)

13. Wisconsin Badgers (2016 Record:11-3)

14. Louisville Cardinals (2016 Record:9-4)

15. Stanford Cardinal (2016 Record:10-3)

16. Georgia Bulldogs (2016 Record:8-5)

17. West Virginia Mountaineers (2016 Record:10-3)

18. Tennessee Volunteers (2016 Record:9-4)

19. Kansas State Wildcats (2016 Record:9-4)

20. Texas Longhorns (2016 Record:5-7)

21. South Florida Bulls (2016 Record:11-2)

22. Washington State Cougars (2016 Record:8-5)

23. Miami Hurricanes (2016 Record:9-4)

24. Florida Gators (2016 Record:9-4)

25. Oregon Ducks (2016 Record:4-8)



