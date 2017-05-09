Gonzaga baseball looks to make back-to-back NCAA tournaments

The Gonzaga Bulldogs baseball team is on the verge of making school history. With only eight regular season games left in the season, Gonzaga has a chance to make back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances for just the third time ever.

The Bulldogs are currently sitting in third place (15-6) in the West Coast Conference standings, behind second-place Loyola Marymount (16-5) and first-place Brigham Young University (17-4). Gonzaga suffered a setback in their last series, losing two out of three games against rival Saint Mary's. However, the Bulldogs will have a chance to leapfrog the second place Lions when they open a three-game home series with LMU on Friday.

The WCC baseball tournament will feature the top four teams in the conference as they compete in a double-elimination tournament May 25th to May 27th in Stockton, California. The winner of the WCC tournament receives an automatic bid to the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

The field for the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship will be held following the conference championships on May 29th. A total of 64 teams will receive bids, with 31 teams receiving automatic qualification from their respective conference tournaments, with the remaining 33 teams receiving at-large bids. The sixteen seeded teams will be awarded home games as hosts for regionals. Last season, Gonzaga made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009, receiving their first ever at-large bid, but had an early exit losing to both TCU and Arizona state in the double elimination Fort Worth Regional bracket.

Gonzaga's march towards the NCAA tournament resumes on Friday when they host Loyola Marymount at 6:00 p.m.