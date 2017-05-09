Whitworth claims 10th straight NWC All-Sports Trophy

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Northwest Conference has announced the final standings for the 2016-17 McIlroy-Lewis All-Sports Trophy and Whitworth University has won the award for the tenth year in a row.

The Pirates have extended the record for consecutive McIlroy-Lewis victories that they set last year. The first McIlroy-Lewis Trophy was awarded in 1986.

Whitworth finished 2016-17 with 251 points in the standings, beating runner-up Pacific Lutheran (226) by 25 points. Linfield (218) finished in third place.

Click here for the official NWC release and scoring table: http://www.nwcsports.com/information/awards/mcilroylewis17

The Pirates claimed NWC titles in four sports in 2016-17: women’s cross country, men’s soccer, volleyball and softball. Whitworth was NWC runner-up in four other sports: football, men’s basketball, men’s and women’s track & field. The Bucs got third place finishes from women’s soccer and men’s swimming. Points are awarded per sport, based on final standings.

“This award symbolizes the overall excellence our student-athletes, coaches and staff have had all year,” said Tim Demant, Whitworth’s Director of Athletics. “Winning a tenth straight NWC All-Sports Trophy speaks to the strong tradition and history of this program and the overall commitment to excellence shared across the university.”

The NWC All-Sports Trophy recognizes athletic excellence among conference institutions across all fields of competition. It is named in honor of John Lewis, the baseball coach (1947-72), basketball coach (1947-67) and athletics director (1952- 72) at Willamette University; and Jane McIlroy, Linfield College's women's athletics director and physical education professor from 1950- 82 who also coached field hockey (1952-81), basketball, volleyball, softball and tennis.

Whitworth never trailed in the trophy standings, holding the lead after both the fall and winter sports seasons.

Whitworth has now won the McIlroy-Lewis Trophy for ten consecutive years and 11 times overall. The Pirate Athletics Department first claimed the trophy in 2005 before starting the current streak in 2008.

2016-17 Final Whitworth Results – (Team, NWC Finish, Points)

Men’s Cross Country – 4th place (12 points)

Women’s Cross Country – 1st (18)

Men’s Soccer – 1st (18)

Women’s Soccer – 3rd-tie (13)

Football – 2nd (16)

Volleyball – 1st (18)

Men’s Swimming – 3rd (14)

Women’s Swimming – 5th (10)

Men’s Basketball – 2nd (16)

Women’s Basketball – 5th-tie (9)

Baseball – 4th-tie (11)

Softball – 1st (18)

Men’s Tennis – 5th (10)

Women’s Tennis – 5th (10)

Men’s Golf – 3rd (14)

Women’s Golf – 4th (12)

Men’s Track & Field – 2nd (16)

Women’s Track & Field – 2nd (16)

2016-17 NWC Sport Winners:

Whitworth, 4 (Women's Cross Country, Men's Soccer, Women's Volleyball, Softball)

George Fox, 4 (Women's Golf, Women's Lacrosse, Men's Track & Field, Women's Track & Field)

Whitman, 4 (Men's Basketball, Men's Swimming, Women's Swimming, Men's Tennis)

Linfield, 3 (Football, Baseball, Women's Tennis)

Pacific Lutheran, 3 (Women's Soccer, Men's Golf, Women's Rowing)

Puget Sound, 1 (Women's Basketball)

Willamette, 1 (Men's Cross Country)

All-Time McIlroy-Lewis Trophy Wins (by school, since 1986)

15 – Pacific Lutheran

11 – Whitworth

3 – Linfield

1 – Willamette

1 – Puget Sound