Spokane umpire Nolan Earley one step closer to MLB dream

Nolan Earley played baseball through high school, but hung up the bat and glove when he left the Tri Cities for Eastern Washington University. Little did he know he'd be back in the game in a different way.

During his first year in Cheney, Earley picked up an umpiring job to make some extra money. Five years later, he's graduated from the Umpire Training Academy and signed his first professional contract.

Our Mike Stefansson caught up with the 23-year-old before he joins the Arizona Rookie League this summer.