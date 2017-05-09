Seahawks' Doug Baldwin ranked #88 in NFL top 100

Johnson, 33, started 15 games last year for a Minnesota defense that led the NFL in total defense and scoring defense, and ranked second in both rush and pass defense.

Willson, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft, appeared in 72 games over five seasons, catching 89 passes for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Richard Sherman flexes after making the biggest play of his career in the NFC Championship game last Sunday!

Just 36 hours after being released by the Seattle Seahawks, three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman has agreed to a 3-year $39 million dollar deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports. Sherman was one of the faces of the Seahawks vaunted defense known as the Legion of Boom. He has led the NFL in interceptions and passes defended since entering the league in 2011. Sherman met with the 49ers Friday night into Saturday afternoon before agreeing to the deal. ... More >>