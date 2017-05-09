Seahawks' Doug Baldwin ranked #88 in NFL top 100 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Seahawks' Doug Baldwin ranked #88 in NFL top 100

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Courtesy: NFL Network Courtesy: NFL Network

Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver Doug Baldwin has been ranked 88th in NFL Network's list of the top 100 NFL football players. Last season, Doug Baldwin posted a career high 1,128 receiving yards and 94 catches in route to help the Seahawks capture the NFC West title with an 10-5-1 record. Baldwin also was the Seahawks' leading receiver in catches, targets, receiving yards and touchdown catches. This year Baldwin is down 16 spots from 2016 when he was ranked 72nd in the league. Today the NFL Network only revealed their players ranked from 81-100, with the next 20 players coming Monday, May 15th. Here's the current list of all the players ranked.

81 Alex Smith QB Chiefs
82 Clay Matthews LB Packers
83 Calais Campbell DE Jaguars
84 Mike Daniels DT Packers
85 Chandler Jones LB Cardinals
86 Jurrell Casey DT Titans
87 Travis Frederick C Cowboys
88 Doug Baldwin WR  Seahawks
89 Thomas Davis LB Panthers
90 Malcolm Jenkins S Eagles
91 Lorenzo Alexander LB Bills
92 Everson Griffen DE Vikings
93 Brandon Graham DE Eagles
94 Dont'a Hightower LB Patriots
95 Kelechi Osemele G Raiders
96 Damon Harrison DT Giants
97 David DeCastro G Steelers
98 Adrian Peterson RB Saints
99 Malcolm Butler CB Patriots
100  Joey Bosa DE Chargers
