Mariners get ready for 6-game road strech vs Phillies & Blue Jays

The Mariners are now 32 games into their 2017 campaign, sitting two games below .500 and only 2.5 games back from the second wild card spot in the American League. This comes after Seattle won four out of their last six games, including a series win against both the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels. The Mariners have achieved this success despite injuries plaguing many of the Mariners' pitching staff, including Felix Hernandez, James Paxton and Hisashi Iwakuma.

Now Seattle has a day of rest before they go on the road to start a two-game interleague series against the Philadelphia Phillies and a four-game series in Canada against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mariners will try and keep their bats going as they rank second in the American League in runs lead by Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz who have a combined 51 RBI's. On the flip side of things, the Mariners pitching this season has been woeful as they rank 25th in the MLB in both ERA (4.45) and opponents batting average (.259).

The Mariners will try to make the postseason for the first time since 2001, but they have to catch the AL East's Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox who currently have the top two spots for the wild card. The Mariners take on the Phillies tomorrow at 4:05 p.m.