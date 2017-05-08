Where Does Kupp Fit in Rams' Plans?

The Los Angeles Rams spent three of their first four picks in this year's NFL Draft on offensive skill positions -- two receivers and a tight end. Among those players was Eastern Washington University graduate Cooper Kupp. The record-breaking wide receiver was drafted 69th overall in the third round by the Rams. Will the Rams' commitment to upgrading their offense help the team, and where does Kupp fall into that mix?

New Coaching Staff:

The Rams are hoping that change comes at the top, with the dismissal of head coach Jeff Fisher and much of his coaching staff after a 4-12 campaign in 2016. The offseason makeover comes after the team finished 31 out of 32 NFL teams in passing yards, with Case Keenum and former #1 overall pick Jared Goff splitting time at quarterback. Goff struggled in his first NFL season, throwing five touchdown passes against seven interceptions while playing under a defensive-minded head coach in Fisher. The team has brought in Sean McVay has Fisher's successor, bringing with him a strong reputation for offensive play calling with the Washington Redskins. The offense also has a new coordinator in Matt LaFleur, part of the Atlanta Falcons offensive staff during its run to the Super Bowl last season. The Rams are hoping that the arrival of new offensive minds to its staff will help Goff, just as 2016 second overall pick Carson Wentz benefited from a similar mindset during his rookie year with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

New Offensive Weapons:

Among those notable players drafted by the Rams in 2017 are tight end Gerald Everett (2nd round pick, South Alabama) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds 4th round, Texas A&M). Everett could serve as a tight end or slot receiver in LaFleur's newly-installed offense, which could limit the touches for Cooper Kupp. Reynolds outperformed Kupp in both the 40-yard dash and vertical jump, and his combination of speed and athleticism could be one of Kupp's biggest hurdles in the preseason. Kupp, though, is part of an influx of young talent that is giving the Rams a much-needed new look on offense. Kenny Britt became the franchise's first 1,000-yard receiver since Torry Holt (2007) last season, but signed a free agent contract with Cleveland during the offseason. Tavon Austin has long been considered a dynamic and talented playmaker for the Rams, but caught just 58 of 107 targeted passes last season, for 509 receiving yards in 2016.

The Final Analysis:

The lack of production from the Rams' receiving core combined with a new coaching staff could open up many opportunities for the Cooper Kupp to get playing time and ultimately develop as an NFL player. If anyone has ever proven they can overcome long odds and win over a coaching staff and teammates through sheer will and hard work, it's Kupp. The Rams' first game is set for September 10th when they host the Indianapolis Colts.