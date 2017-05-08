Whitworth to play at ETBU as part of the NCAA Division III tournament

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Whitworth University will travel to play in the Marshall, Texas regional as part of the NCAA Division III softball tournament on Friday. East Texas Baptist University will host the three-team regional and the University of Texas at Dallas is the third school participating and the region's top-seed.

Whitworth (35-9) advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament for the third time overall and second year in a row. The Pirates won both the Northwest Conference regular season title and the NWC tournament this season to claim the league's automatic bid. Whitworth has already set a school record for victories in a season. The Pirates are ranked 18th in the most recent NFCA Division III Coaches Poll.

Texas Dallas (36-8, ranked 8th) defeated defending national champion Texas-Tyler 7-5 in the championship of the American Southwest Conference tournament to claim the Comets' first-ever ASC title and bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. UT-Dallas is riding a 16-game winning streak.

ETBU is 35-7 after falling 3-2 in the semifinals of the ASC tournament to Texas-Tyler. The Tigers were the ASC regular season runners-up and are regular participants in the NCAA Division III tournament. ETBU, ranked 12th in the NFCA poll, earned a national championship in 2010.

As the #3 seed, Whitworth will play UT-Dallas in the first game on Friday then will play host UTBU in the second game on Friday. The start times are still to be determined. ETBU and UT-Dallas will play in the first game on Saturday.

The winner of the Marshall Regional will play the champion of the Tyler, Texas regional on May 19-20 in a Super Regional. The winner of that Super Regional will advance to the eight-team NCAA Division III Finals in Oklahoma City on May 25-30.