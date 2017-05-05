Empire face challenge in Storm's ball hawking defense

The Spokane Empire and the Sioux Falls Storm will play each other Saturday in the Denny Sanford Premier Center for Indoor Football League supremacy. The Empire are currently in first place in the Intense Conference with a 6-1 conference record and a 7-2 overall record. The Storm sit in first place in the United Conference at 6-1, and are 8-1 overall.

The Empire will have a tough task ahead defending the run as the Storm's quarterback Lorenzo Brown and running back Robbie Rouse have teamed a total of 24 rushing touchdowns this season. They each have 12 rushing TD's, tied for the league lead. The Storm have one of the most prolific offenses in the IFL, averaging 50.1 points per game, third best in the league. Spokane, which enters the contest averaging 46.3 points per game, will turn to Charles Dowdell. The two-year starting quarterback ranks third in the IFL in passing yardage, but has also thrown a league-worst 13 interceptions. Dowdell and the Empire will be tested by a Storm defense that ranks first in interceptions with 18.

The biggest challenge for the Empire will be stopping the Storm at home, who are currently on a 66-game home winning streak dating back to 2010. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. Pacific time and you can watch the game in its entirety on SWX.