Locals react to LaVar Ball's $495 shoe

LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand unveiled the ZO2 shoe line that he designed for his son and UCLA basketball star Lonzo Ball on Thursday. This has caused mixed reactions amongst many people because the shoes retail for $495 and that is not the most expensive pair. A Lonzo Ball-autographed pair of the shoes, in the "Wet" color scheme, are being sold for $995.

These prices have caused both positive and negative reactions depending on who you ask.

Even some current and former Washington Husky football players were not to fond with the $495 price tag.

Although the price of the shoe has received mostly a negative reaction, some Seattle Seahawks players respect what LaVar Ball is doing.