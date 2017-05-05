Sounders set to host Reds for rematch of 2016 MLS Cup

The Seattle Sounders are set to have one of the most anticipated matchups of the season when they host the Toronto Reds on Saturday. Last season, these two teams played each other in the 2016 MLS Cup marking the first time in league history that two expansion teams, not part of the original clubs from the league's inception, were in the MLS Cup. After over 120 minutes in the match, these two teams were held scoreless heading into penalties and embarking on one of the best finishes in MLS Cup history. The Sounders won on penalties 5-4, winning their first MLS Cup in team history.

This season the Sounders and Reds meet at CenturyLink Field for their only matchup of the season and with a lot less on the line. Seattle comes into this game ranked seventh in the Western Conference, while Toronto sits in third place in the Eastern Conference boasting 16 points. This game could have playoff implications for the Sounders as only six teams from each conference make the playoffs.

Along with the rematch of the 2016 MLS Cup, this game could feature up to four USA men's national team players in Seattle's Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris and Toronto's Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley. These four players have combined for 378 appearances and boast 111 goals for the U.S. national team. The United States will continue it's World Cup qualifying campaign against Trinidad and Tobago in June.

The game is set for Saturday, May 5th at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN.