Eastern Washington Eagles spring football wrap up

By EWU Athletics

The first set of spring practices for Aaron Best as a head coach had a memorable ending he won't soon forget.



But the progress and improvement of his Eastern Washington University football team was first and foremost on his mind when the Eagles wrapped-up four weeks of spring practices last week with a competitive Red-White Spring Game.



The Red beat the White and All-America quarterback Gage Gubrud by a slim, 24-17 score on April 29, a game in which several young players – notably Eric Barriere, Xavier James, Talolo Limu-Jones, Jayson Williams and Brandon Montgomery had coming out parties. It was also a time to celebrate with former Eagles Cooper Kupp and Samson Ebukam taken by the Los Angeles Rams in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft, followed by three players who received free agent opportunities (Kendrick Bourne with the 49ers, Shaq Hill with the Texans and Jordan West with Chicago).



"It's was a beautiful weekend overall," said Best, who has spent 20 previous years as an EWU player and assistant coach. "We had a great, competitive Red and White game, Brandon Montgomery walks away with the Golden Eagle team award (and game MVP honors), and Samson and Coop go to the Rams. We couldn't write a better story."



Barriere wrote a great story all by himself, proving he will be a worthy backup for Gubrud entering fall practices. After two shaky spring scrimmages, the highly-touted redshirt freshman from La Habra, Calif., was 11-of-15 for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help lead the Red to victory.



"It came in waves," Best explained of Barriere's spring progress. "It was two steps forward one step back, three steps forward no steps back, one step back, two steps forward -- and that's what you're going to get. This time last year, we all forget, he was still sitting in a high school desk and hadn't even graduated from high school. So I, along with a lot of other people, want him to grow faster than he really wants or maybe even needs. But it will progress over time. We all have to crawl before we walk. We were all happy with his progress."



In two spring scrimmages and the Red-White Game, Barriere completed 50 percent of his passes for 334 yards, two touchdowns and a passing efficiency rating of 131.7. Gubrud, co-MVP in the Big Sky Conference with Cooper Kupp last season, completed 67 percent of his passes for 740 yards and five touchdowns. He had an efficiency rating of 181.7, which was better than his 166.6 rating in the 2016 season which ranks fifth in school history.



"Standards are high here, especially at that position," said Best. "But let it be known that Eric is learning from a great one in front of him with Gage. They are great friends off the field and great competitors on it."



While three other veteran receivers (Nic Sblendorio, Stu Stiles, Terence Grady) sat out most of the spring to nurse injuries, junior Nsimba Webster led the way by catching 14 passes for 273 yards and five of the eight touchdowns EWU quarterbacks passed for. The spring game exhibited the budding talents of redshirt freshmen James (7 catches, 130 yards, 1 td) and Limu-Jones (6-88), as well as sophomore Williams (9-129). Limu-Jones is a tight end who proved himself as a reliable pass-catcher at that position.



While the passing game was extremely productive, Eastern's running game was a work in progress during the spring, but did average 6.2 yards per carry when taking out quick-whistle sacks. Sophomore Antoine Custer Jr. had 67 yards in the spring game to give him a team-high 88 in three scrimmages. Sophomore Tamarick Pierce added 75 yards and three touchdowns, and Sam McPherson had 51 and a score.



Defensively, Montgomery solidified his role in the secondary with a spring game that saw him finish with nine tackles, an interception he returned 67 yards for a touchdown, a 47-yard fumble recovery and a pass broken up. He broke-up a team-high four passes in three spring scrimmages, and also led the way with 16 tackles.



A total of 11 Eagles had at least 11 tackles in the two scrimmages and Red-White Game, with sophomore rover Sam Inos having 10 of his 15 in a winning effort for the Red. Junior defensive end Jim Townsend had three sacks in the spring – all three in the Red-White Game -- with junior Kurt Calhoun and senior Jay-Tee Tiuli each finishing with two.



"We continue to pound the physical phases of football," Best added of his team's progress and focus moving forward. "We put them in a position to be physical in practice, and naturally simulate that as much as we can. So when we get to Saturdays, it's been simulated so much, that it is just second nature to us."



Both sides of the ball have six starters returning, but just three of them – all on defense – will be seniors this fall.



Eastern will begin preseason practices in August, and then plays its opener at Texas Tech on Sept. 2. The Eagles return home the next week to host North Dakota State in a game featuring two powerhouse teams at the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision.







Scrimmage Statistics (Scrimmages on 4/15 & 4/22, plus Red-White Game on 4/29)

Rushing: Antoine Custer Jr. 30-88, Tamarick Pierce 15-75 3td, Sam McPherson 17-51 1td, Ashanti Kindle 14-33, Gage Gubrud 7-19, Jordan Laurencio 5-19, Adam Gascoyne 5-15, Eric Barriere 23-9, Hayden Franco 1-3, Dennis Merritt 1-minus-6, Xavier James 1-minus-6, Zane Jacobson 6-minus-16, Team 2-minus-9, Totals 74-275 4td (includes 16 quick-whistle sacks for 84 yards in losses).



Passing: Gage Gubrud 42-of-62 740 5td 4int (181.7 efficiency rating), Eric Barriere 22-of-44 334 3td 1int (131.7), Jayson Williams 1-of-1 25, Zane Jacobson 1-of-3 6, Team 0-of-1, Totals 66-of-111 1105 8td 5int (157.9).



Receiving: Nsimba Webster 14-273 5td, Jayson Williams 12-169, Xavier James 9-160 1td, Talolo Limu-Jones 7-104, Sam McPherson 5-48, Zach Eagle 4-67 1td, Dre' Sonte Dorton 3-106 1td, Stu Stiles 3-53, Beau Byus 3-29, Keonte White 2-68, Gage Gubrud 1-25, Terence Grady 1-3, Hayden Franco 1-3, Tamarick Pierce 1-minus-3, Totals 66-1105 8td.



Tackles Leaders: Brandon Montgomery 16, Sam Inos 15, Albert Havili 12, Mitch Fettig 12, Ketner Kupp 12, Kurt Calhoun 11, Alek Kacmarcik 11, Jay-Tee Tiuli 11, John Kreifels 11, Dehonta Hayes 11, Blake Ochsner 11, Tysen Prunty 10, Andre Lino 9, Nzuzi Webster 8, Andrew Katzenberger 7, Keith Moore 7, Marcus Saugen 6, Augustus Ndow 6, Miquel Perez 5, Jonah Jordan 5, Josh Lewis 4, Dylan Donohue 4, Jack Sendelbach 4, Trevor Davis Jr. 4, Kedrick Johnson 4, Brad Alexander 4.



Interceptions: Brandon Montgomery 1 (td), Nzuzi Webster 1, Kurt Calhoun 1, Andrew Katzenberger 1.



Passes Broken Up: Brandon Montgomery 4, Nzuzi Webster 2, D'londo Tucker 2, Josh Lewis 1, Mitch Fettig 1, Marcus Saugen 1.



Sacks: Jim Townsend 3, Kurt Calhoun 2, Jay-Tee Tiuli 2, Albert Havili 1, Rudolph Mataia Jr. 1, Marcus Saugen 1, Blake Ochsner 1, Dylan Donohue 1, Keith Moore 1, Calin Criner 1, Miquel Perez 1, Augustus Ndow 1, Total 16.



Forced Fumbles: Sam Inos, Jay-Tee Tiuli, Augustus Ndow.



Fumble Recovery: Brandon Montgomery, Darnell Hogan, Andrew Katzenberger.

