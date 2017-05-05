Mariners end series against Angels winning 11-3

SEATTLE (AP) -- Danny Valencia homered and had four hits, Ariel Miranda pitched seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-3 on Thursday night.

Miranda (3-2) settled in after a rocky second inning, giving up two runs, seven hits and a walk while striking out five for the game.

Valencia hit a solo shot in the seventh and had three RBIs.

Ben Gamel had three hits and two walks, scored three times and drove in two runs for Seattle, which built a 6-2 lead in four innings against Alex Meyer (0-1).

Meyer, called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Salt Lake, was tagged for six runs, eight hits, three walks and a hit batter.

Seattle pounded out 16 hits in the game and took the lead with a three-run third. Gamel walked to open the inning and came around on two-out singles by Kyle Seager and Valencia. Guillermo Heredia followed with a blooped two-run double down the right field line.

The Mariners added two more in the fourth on a single by Jean Segura, an RBI double by Gamel and a single by Nelson Cruz.

Juan Graterol's two-run single put the Angels up 2-1 in the second after the Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the first when Cruz extending his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI double.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: CF Mike Trout, who had played in all 29 games so far, was not in the lineup. Manager Mike Scioscia said Trout's hamstring has been a little tight. "If it was a playoff game, he'd be playing," said Scioscia, adding that Trout was available to pinch-hit. ... RHP Ricky Nolasco, who had some cramping in his calf during a 73-pitch start on Wednesday, is not expected to miss his rotation turn.

Mariners: RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is expected to make his next scheduled start after being struck in the left knee with a liner Wednesday. ... RHP Felix Hernandez (right shoulder inflammation) and OF Mitch Haniger (strained right oblique) both are making progress, but there is no definite return date for either.

ANGELS ROSTER MOVE

RHP Brooks Pounders was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for Meyer, who was called up Thursday to start for the Angels. Pounders was 1-0 with a 9.82 ERA in four appearances with the Angels, allowing four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings after being called up April 23.

UP NEXT

Angels: After six games on the road, the Angels return home for a three-game weekend series against AL West-leading Houston. RHP Jesse Chavez (2-4, 4.50) starts for Los Angeles, opposed by LHP Dallas Keuchel (5-0, 1.21). Chavez is making his second start of the season against Houston. He took the loss on April 17, despite allowing just two runs - one earned - in seven innings as the Angels were blanked 3-0.

Mariners: RHP Yovani Gallardo (1-3, 5.08) opens the three-game series at Safeco Field on Friday against Texas, for whom he pitched in 2015. He has lasted at least five innings in each of his five starts. Yu Darvish (3-2, 3.03) starts for Texas.

