Spokane Chiefs' WHL Bantam draft history

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Two years removed from a #1 overall pick in the WHL Bantam Draft, the Spokane Chiefs used their first round pick to address their offense by selecting center Jake Finley with the #6 choice in Thursday's draft.  Finley is a 15-year-old from Kelowna and just played for POE Bant Prep this past season. Here's a look at all of the first round selections made by the Spokane Chiefs since 2000.

2017 (6th Overall) - Jake Finley, Center - Kelowna, BC 

2016 (8th Overall) - Luke Toporowski, Left Wing - Bettendorf, IA

2015 (1st Overall) - Ty Smith, Left Defense - Lloydminster, Alta. 

2015 (9th Overall) - Koby Morrisseau, Center - Grandview, Man. 

2014 (14th Overall) - Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Center - Calgary, Alta. 

2013 (16th Overall) - Jeffrey Faith, Right Defense - Wilcox, Sask.

2012 (14th Overall) - Evan Fiala, Right Defense - Clavet, Sask. 

2011 (19th Overall) - Tanner MacMaster, Center - Calgary, Alta. 

2010 (17th Overall) - Tyler King, Left Defense - Pilot Butte, Sask. 

2009 (16th Overall) - Reid Gow, Left Defense - Killarney, Man. 

2008 (21st Overall) - Mitch Holmberg, Right Wing - Sherwood Park, Alta.

2007 (12th Overall) - Michael Betz, Right Wing - Kelowna, B.C

2006 (1st Overall) - Jared Cowen, Left Defense - Saskatoon, Sask.

2005 (4th Overall) - Mitchell Wahl, Center - Seal Beach, CA 

2004 (8th Overall) - Drayson Bowman, Left Wing - Littleton, CO 

2003 (8th Overall) - Mike Reich, Center - Craik, Sask. 

2002 (12th Overall) - Adam Hobson, Left Wing - Mission, B.C. 

2001 (11th Overall) - Steven Gillen, Center - Kindersley, Sask. 

2000 (15th Overall) - Chad Klassen, Center - Saskatoon, Sask. 

