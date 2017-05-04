Empire look to end Sioux Falls' 66-game home winning streak

The Spokane Empire are preparing for arguably their toughest matchup of the Indoor Football League season when they travel to South Dakota to take on the Sioux Falls Storm on Saturday. The pairing features the IFL's two conference leaders, with Spokane atop the Intense Conference standings, while Sioux Falls boasts the top mark in the United Conference.

The Storm are riding an historic 7-year home winning streak, as they return to South Dakota for the first time since downing Green Bay 55-33 on April 15th. Sioux Falls has not lost a game inside its home arena since falling to Omaha, 43-37, back on May 15th, 2010. Since then, the Storm have won 66 consecutive home games, an IFL record. That streak has helped the Storm take a stranglehold on the IFL, winning each of the last six United Bowls, dating back to the 2011 season. They have not lost a championship game since.

Sioux Falls enters Saturday's showdown against Spokane boasting an IFL-best record of 8-1 this season. Their lone loss came last weekend against the Wichita Falls Nighthawks, losing 44-36 in Texas on April 29th. The Empire also lost to Wichita Falls this season, dropping a 57-56 decision to the Nighthawks on the road. Saturday's game will be streamed live on SWX.