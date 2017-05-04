Mariners score 4 runs in 8th inning to beat Angels

SEATTLE (AP) -- Jarrod Dyson's two-out, two-run double in the eighth inning pulled Seattle even, Jean Segura followed with a two-run single to take the lead and the Mariners rallied late for an 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Seattle watched an early 4-0 lead evaporate because of shaky relief pitching. But the Mariners came through in the eighth inning scoring all four runs with two outs to snap a three-game losing streak.

Singles by Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia, and a walk to Taylor Motter off Angels reliever Blake Parker (0-2) loaded the bases with two outs. Dyson fell behind 0-2 but dropped a double off the end of the bat into shallow right field to score two and pull the Mariners even. Segura then chopped a single through the left side of the infield to give Seattle the lead.

Segura had a career-high four RBIs, including a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Robinson Cano hit his fifth home run of the season.

Jean Machi (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth inning and Edwin Diaz worked a shaky ninth for his fifth save. Kole Calhoun hit a solo home run with two outs, and Diaz followed by hitting Mike Trout on the arm, but he struck out Albert Pujols to end the game.

Trout ignited the Angels' one big rally with a two-run homer as the Angels sent 10 batters to the plate in the sixth inning. Trout's homer off Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma was his eighth of the season, extended his hitting streak to a career-best 16 games and came on the day he was named the American League player of the month for April.

Seattle reliever Emilio Pagan gave up three hits and three earned runs in his major league debut in relief of Iwakuma. His only out recorded was a leaping catch at the wall by Guillermo Heredia that robbed Andrelton Simmons of a three-run homer. But the Angels had seven hits in the inning, capped by a two-run double by Yunel Escobar.

Angels: RHP Andrew Bailey (shoulder) threw off the mound for the first time on Wednesday in the rehab process. Manager Mike Scioscia said Bailey would have to be evaluated before a time table would be set on a possible rehab start.

Mariners: RHP Steve Cishek (hip) is likely to throw another bullpen later this week before the team decides on whether to send him out for a second rehab assignment.

Angels: RHP Alex Meyer (0-0) will make his second start of the season but this time with a chance to stay in the rotation longer. Meyer will be starting in place of Tyler Skaggs, who is out for 10-12 weeks with an oblique injury.

Mariners: Ariel Miranda (2-2) allowed just one run in 5 1/3 innings in his last start against Cleveland to get the victory.

