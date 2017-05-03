Spokane Chiefs NHL draft history since 2000 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Spokane Chiefs NHL draft history since 2000

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Hudson Elynuik Was Picked By Carolina in the 2016 NHL Draft Hudson Elynuik Was Picked By Carolina in the 2016 NHL Draft

Rnd. Pick Team Player Position *T=Pick Traded

Picks from 2016 NHL Draft
3: 74 Carolina Hudson Elynuik LW

Picks from 2015 NHL Draft
4: 106 San Jose Trade Icon Adam Helewka LW

Picks from 2013 NHL Draft
7: 190 Winnipeg Trade Icon Brenden Kichton D

Picks from 2011 NHL Draft
5: 126 NY Islanders Trade Icon Brenden Kichton D
5: 143 Pittsburgh Dominik Uher C
6: 155 Ottawa Darren Kramer C

Picks from 2009 NHL Draft
1: 9 Ottawa Jared Cowen D
7: 184 Atlanta Levko Koper LW

Picks from 2008 NHL Draft
2:     48 Calgary Trade Icon Mitch Wahl C
5:    122 Tampa Bay Dustin Tokarski G
6:    156 NY Islanders Jared Spurgeon D

Picks from 2007 NHL Draft
3:    72 Carolina Drayson Bowman  LW
4:    110 Minnesota Justin Falk D
5:    136 Dallas Trade Icon Ondrej Roman LW

Picks from 2006 NHL Draft
1:    14 Vancouver Michael Grabner RW

Picks from 2005 NHL Draft
6:   166 Colorado Jason Lynch D
6:   170 New Jersey Sean Zimmerman D
7:   203 Chicago Adam Hobson C
7:   207 Atlanta Myles Stoesz D

Picks from 2004 NHL Draft
4:  110 Los Angeles Ned Lukacevic LW

Picks from 2002 NHL Draft
3:    73 Minnesota Barry Brust G
4:   109 Washington Jevon Desautels LW
6:   167 Atlanta Brad Schell C

Picks from 2001 NHL Draft
2:   59 Chicago Matt Keith RW
3:   74 Minnesota Chris Heid D
4:   125 Washington Jeff Lucky RW

Picks from 2000 NHL Draft
3:   88 Colorado Kurt Sauer D
9:   272 Vancouver Tim Smith

C                   ** All information was found on draftsite.com
