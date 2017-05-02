Ernie Kent's contract rolled over by WSU

WSU athletic director Bill Moos enacted a rollover provision in men's basketball head coach Ernie Kent's contract, keeping in Pullman until 2022, according to Jacob Thorpe of The Spokesman Review. Kent's contract earns his $1.4 million annually guaranteed.

Yesterday, Kent landed Roberto Gittens, making him the first four-star recruit for the Cougars since Klay Thompson.

Earlier this season Ernie Kent hired former Garfield head coach Ed Haskins as the WSU's assistant coach.

Last season the Cougars finished the season 13-18 with a 6-12 conference record, which is up from the 1-17 conference record WSU had back in the 2015-16 season.

UPDATE: By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University Director of Athletics Bill Moos has rolled over Head Basketball Coach Ernie Kent’s contract through the 2021-22 season. No other terms of the contract were released.

“Ernie and I met following the season and had great dialogue regarding the upward trend in our men’s basketball program,” said Moos. “There have been a few staff changes and our recruiting continues to make positive strides. I am confident in the direction Cougar Basketball is headed.”

Kent completed his third season with the Cougars in 2016-17, holding a 36-57 record at Washington State. WSU won four more games than the prior season in 2016-17, and for the third-straight year, a Cougar was named to a Pac-12 All-Conference squad, as senior Josh Hawkinson was named to the second team. Freshman Malachi Flynn became the first Cougar to be named Pac-12 All-Freshman since 2012, as he picked up honorable mention accolades. Kent holds a 360-311 career record and his 123 conference wins rank him 15th-best in Pac-12 history.