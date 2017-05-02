Four former Spokane Chiefs make hockey headlines

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

By Spokane Chiefs

Mike Babcock (pictured), who coached in Spokane from 1994-2000 and ranks first in franchise history in playoff wins, was named one of three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, given annually to the top coach in the NHL. Babcock led the Toronto Maple Leafs to the playoffs for the first time since 2013 while fielding a young team featuring six rookies with over 75 games played.

Derek Ryan, who played 216 games with his hometown Chiefs from 2003-2007, was named a finalist for the Bill Masterton Trophy, awarded under the trusteeship of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association to recognize the NHL player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Ryan scored 11 goals and 18 assists for the Carolina Hurricanes in his first full season at the NHL level. His nomination comes after the 29-year-old forward’s career went from Spokane to Canadian university level, then to Austria, Sweden and the American Hockey League.

Chiefs legend Travis Green (1986-90), who transitioned from a prolific playing career to coaching in 2009, was named the new head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Green, who scored 137 goals (5th) and 165 assists (5th) for 302 points (3rd) with the Chiefs, was previously the head coach of the AHL’s Utica Comets. After a 970 game NHL career, the Castlegar, B.C. native spent two years as an assistant and one year as the head man with the Portland Winterhawks before moving to Utica.

Finally, former Chief Liam Stewart (2011-15) and Team Great Britain won the 2017 IIHF World Championship Division I Group B tournament to earn promotion to Division IA next year. Stewart, who played 251 games for Spokane over four WHL seasons, scored two goals and an assists in five tournament games, including a goal in the decisive 4-0 championship game win over Japan.