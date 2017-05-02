Former WSU QB Tyler Bruggman to leave Montana State

By Montana State Athletics

Tyler Bruggman, who started six games at quarterback for Montana State in 2016, has informed Bobcats coach Jeff Choate that he plans to forego his senior season to pursue an advanced degree closer to his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona.



Bruggman, who transferred from Scottsdale (Arizona) College in January, 2016, threw for 888 yards and six touchdowns last fall. He completed 46.6 percent (76-for-163) of his passes, with six interceptions. He graduates from MSU on Saturday with a degree in business.



"Tyler is a great person and an excellent student and he wants to begin work on his MBA degree," Choate said. "He brought us stability, and we appreciate that. I know our coaching staff wishes Tyler nothing but the best in his future."



Sophomore defensive back Chris Harris from Lake Elsinore, California, freshman offensive lineman Kyle Murack (Conrad, Montana) and receiver Mitchell Edge (Corona, California), who added depth during recently-completed spring drills, also leave the program as the spring semester concludes. Choate indicated that Murack moves into an off-field role with the Cats.