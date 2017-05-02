Seahawks re-sign former Skyline QB Jake Heaps

By Seattle Seahawks

While the Seahawks did not draft a quarterback over the weekend, they are, as expected, adding depth to that position group, starting with the signing of Jake Heaps, a local product who spent time with Seattle last year.

Heaps, who was a standout at Skyline High School, spent training camp and the preseason with the Seahawks in 2016. Heaps signed with the Seahawks following last year’s draft and was with the team throughout the offseason, completing 8 of 19 pass attempts for 64 yards in four preseason games. Heaps spent time on Seattle’s practice squad last season after being released during the final round of roster cuts in September.

Undrafted out of Miami in 2015—he also played at BYU and Kansas—Heaps first signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent two years ago, then played for the Brooklyn Bolts of the Fall experimental Football League.