Chief's forwards Najman and Kousal sign Czech pro contracts - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chief's forwards Najman and Kousal sign Czech pro contracts

Courtesy: Spokane Chiefs Courtesy: Spokane Chiefs

  • HockeyMore>>

  • NHL change to goaltender interference reviews begins now

    NHL change to goaltender interference reviews begins now

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:53:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...
    All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.More >>
    All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.More >>

  • Vegas clinches playoff spot with 4-1 win over Avalanche

    Vegas clinches playoff spot with 4-1 win over Avalanche

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:54:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.
    William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.More >>
    William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.More >>

  • Rust's OT winner gives Penguins season sweep of Flyers

    Rust's OT winner gives Penguins season sweep of Flyers

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:33:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.
    Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.More >>
    Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.More >>
    •   

By Spokane Chiefs

The Spokane Chiefs would like to congratulate forwards Ondrej Najman and Pavel Kousal on signing professional contracts with BK Mlada Boleslav of the Czech Extraliga.

“We would like to thank both Ondrej and Pavel on turning pro and hope they both have long and successful careers,” said Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter. “Both players were model citizens here in Spokane. We are very proud of them and wish them all the best.”

The Extraliga is the top professional league in the Czech Republic. BK Mlada Boleslav is based out of the city of Mlada Boleslav, located about 60 kilometers northeast of Prague and a two-hour drive north of the forwards’ hometown of Jihlava. The team reached the semifinals of the Extraliga playoffs last season.

Najman and Kousal were originally selected by the Chiefs with the 22nd and 82nd overall picks, respectively, in the CHL Import Draft. Najman appeared in 65 games for Spokane, scoring five goals and adding 20 assists for 25 points, tied for 19th in the WHL among rookies. Kousal scored seven goals and three assists in 49 games.

With Najman and Kousal staying in Europe for the 2017-18 season, the Chiefs will have two vacant import player spots heading into this summer’s 2017 CHL Import Draft, scheduled to take place on June 28.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.