Chief's forwards Najman and Kousal sign Czech pro contracts

By Spokane Chiefs

The Spokane Chiefs would like to congratulate forwards Ondrej Najman and Pavel Kousal on signing professional contracts with BK Mlada Boleslav of the Czech Extraliga.

“We would like to thank both Ondrej and Pavel on turning pro and hope they both have long and successful careers,” said Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter. “Both players were model citizens here in Spokane. We are very proud of them and wish them all the best.”

The Extraliga is the top professional league in the Czech Republic. BK Mlada Boleslav is based out of the city of Mlada Boleslav, located about 60 kilometers northeast of Prague and a two-hour drive north of the forwards’ hometown of Jihlava. The team reached the semifinals of the Extraliga playoffs last season.

Najman and Kousal were originally selected by the Chiefs with the 22nd and 82nd overall picks, respectively, in the CHL Import Draft. Najman appeared in 65 games for Spokane, scoring five goals and adding 20 assists for 25 points, tied for 19th in the WHL among rookies. Kousal scored seven goals and three assists in 49 games.

With Najman and Kousal staying in Europe for the 2017-18 season, the Chiefs will have two vacant import player spots heading into this summer’s 2017 CHL Import Draft, scheduled to take place on June 28.