Lewis-Clark State Warriors to skip conference tournament

The Lewis-Clark State Warriors ended their regular season yesterday with a 11-4 loss to Corban University and has elected to skip the upcoming conference tournament.

The Warriors have already secured a berth in the Avista NAIA World Series as the host team, which will leave them with a 26-day break before the world series. This is the longest break Lewis-Clark State has ever had before the World Series.

The Warriors currently post a 22-8 conference record, their worst since the 2011 season.

The Avista World Series begins on May 26th and it airs live on SWX.