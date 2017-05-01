Mariners prepare for 6-game home stretch

The Seattle Mariners have an off-day today in preparation for a six-game home stretch between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels respectively.

This comes after Seattle finished up a three-game series between Detroit and then Cleveland where they went 3-3 during that time.

Things aren't looking good for the Mariners at the moment, as they sit the bottom the of the AL West with a 11-15 record. To make matters worse, the Mariners currently have the second ERA in the MLB giving up 122 runs in 26 games. However, their saving grace this season has been their bats, as they rank sixth in the MLB in runs with 119.

High expectations were placed on the Mariners after they nearly made the playoffs for the first time since 2001 last season. One thing's for sure, there are 136 games left this season for Seattle and anything can happen.

Next Up: 5/2, 7:10 p.m. vs Los Angeles Angels, SEA: Paxton (3-0), LAA: Shoemaker (1-1)