Report: Carolina Panthers rescind offer to WSU DT Robert Barber

The Carolina Panthers have rescinded their offer to Washington State's Robert Barber after learning he was facing trial on second-degree assault charges, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Barber allegedly punched a student during an altercation last summer that ultimately led him being expelled from school for a short period of time. Barber only played nine games for the Cougars last year due to this incident.

After not being drafted in this year's NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers extended an offer to the undrafted free-agent on Saturday, but then rescinded their offer after learning of last summer's altercation.

Barber's trial is set for May 15th.