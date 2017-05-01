Shaq Hill, Kendrick Bourne & Jordan West heading for NFL Rookie camps

By EWU Athletics

Marking the fifth time in school history a quartet of players have joined National Football League teams in the same year, Eastern Washington University All-America wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Shaq Hill are expected to join a pair of Eagle draftees at NFL mini-camps starting May 12.



Bourne will join the San Francisco 49ers and Hill will become a member of the Houston Texans, after each reported that they have agreed to terms as undrafted free agents following last weekend's NFL Draft. Taking part in the three-day Los Angeles Rams rookie camp will be third-round draft choice Cooper Kupp and fourth-round pick Samson Ebukam.

Quarterback Jordan West was also among those who received an invite to the NFL rookie camps, as he will get a chance to tryout for the Chicago Bears. West set two school passing records individually and one team record in three different games early in the 2015 season and finished the year fourth in the FCS in touchdown passes (30). West will have some competition at the quarterback spot, as the Chicago Bears drafted quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick in this year's draft. The Bears finished last season with a 3-13 record.



Clubs may elect to hold their three-day post-draft rookie mini-camp from either May 12-14 or May 13-15. In late June, rookies will take part in the mandatory NFL Transition Program before training camps open in mid-July. Rookies report one week prior to start of that camp, with the official date determined by the start of a team's schedule of preseason games.



All four of the Eagle players headed for the NFL earned All-America honors in 2016 in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision. Kupp and Ebukam were only the second pair of Eagles drafted in the same year, but were easily the highest duo drafted. Five times now at least four Eagles have been drafted or signed free agent contracts in the same year, with five signed in 1987 and four each in 1992, 2007, 2013 and now 2017. A fifth player in 2013 was extended a free agent tryout but didn't receive a contract as a UDFA (see list below).



A total of 84 Eagles have now been drafted or signed free agent contracts with NFL or CFL teams since 1984. Thirteen have been drafted by the NFL and five drafted by the CFL to go along with four NFL draftees between 1965-74.



Ten Eagles have been selected to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in the past 14 years (2003-2016), with 14 selected to play in eight different college all-star games. Most recently, wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Kendrick Bourne were invited to the NFL Combine, and Kupp played in the Senior Bowl. Bourne and defensive end Samson Ebukam played in the NFL Player's Association Collegiate Bowl. One year prior, offensive linemen Clay DeBord (left) and Aaron Neary (right) played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before signing free agent contracts with Arizona and Denver, respectively. They are now with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.



Eastern has also enjoyed a recent influx of players into other existing or now-defunct leagues. They include Arena Football League (AFL) and arenafootball2 (af2), as well as in the United Football League (UFL) and Indoor Football League (IFL). Prior to that, several played in the World League, which became NFL Europa before it folded



More on Bourne and Hill . . .



A three-time All-Big Sky selection, Bourne ended his career with a streak of 39 straight games with at least one reception. He played in 53 career games, including 32 as a starter to rank second on the team among offensive players (Kupp started all 52 of the games he played in his career).



Bourne combined with Kupp for FCS records for combined career catches (639) and combined career yards (9,594). Bourne had 211 career receptions for 3,130 yards and 27 touchdowns, and finished his career ranked in the top seven in all three categories in school history.



Bourne's touchdowns and receptions are both seventh all-time in school history, and he finished fifth in yards. He had 11 performances with at least 100 yards receiving with six of them coming in his senior season. In five career games in the FCS Playoffs, he had 24 catches for 348 yards and a TD. In his four seasons playing for Eastern, the Eagles won 41 games overall and were 28-4 in the Big Sky Conference.



As a senior in 2016, Bourne was selected to the Hero Sports All-America third team and the Big Sky Conference coaches selected him as a second team All-Big Sky selection. He started 13 games at wide receiver, and finished with 79 catches for 1,201 yards and seven touchdowns. His catches were the 11th-most in school history and his yards rank 13th.



The winningest player in school history, Hill became the first Eastern player in school history to see action in four years and win Big Sky titles each year. He had a collective record of 46-11 overall and 30-2 in the league while playing from 2012-16 (he redshirted in 2015). He also became just the second Eastern player in school history to letter in four playoff years (2012-13-14-16), joining kicker Kevin Miller (2009-10-12-13).



Hill played in a school-record 55 games in his career, finishing with 178 career catches to rank eighth in school history, good for 2,818 yards (seventh) and 32 touchdowns (fifth). The four-time all-league honoree broke school records for career kickoff return yards with a total of 2,280 yards and 94 career returns. Hill's average of 24.3 yards per return was ninth in school history, as he has had returns of 99, 93, 90 and 80 yards in his career (two of them for touchdowns). His 5,234 all-purpose yards were the third-most in school history.



As a senior in 2016, Hill earned second team All-America honors from Hero Sports and third team from College Sports Madness. Was also selected to the All-Big Sky Conference first team – the fourth time in his career he was honored by the league. In addition, he served as one of the team's co-captains. Hill had 17 touchdown catches to lead FCS, to go along with 77 receptions for 1,157 yards. Hill was 37th nationally in average receptions (5.5) and 32nd in average yards (82.6).





Top Years of Eastern Washington University NFL Draft Choices/Undrafted Free Agents



1987 (5) – OT Ed Simmons (6th round, Washington), WR Craig Richardson (11th round, Kansas City), DT Mike Kingston (UDFA, New York Jets), TE Eric Riley (UDFA, New York Jets), LB Bill Altena (UDFA, St. Louis).



2017 (4) – WR Cooper Kupp (3rd round, Los Angeles Rams), OLB Samson Ebukam (4th round, Los Angeles Rams), WR Kendrick Bourne (UDFA, San Francisco), WR Shaq Hill (UDFA, Houston).



2013 (4) – WR Brandon Kaufman (UDFA, Buffalo), WR Greg Herd (UDFA, Dallas), WR Nicholas Edwards (UDFA, Minnesota), QB Kyle Padron (UDFA, Oakland), OT *Will Post (Atlanta). *Had tryout at rookie camp but did not sign UDFA.



2007 (4) – DL Keith Grennan (UDFA, San Diego), OL Harrison Nikolao (UDFA, Cincinnati), K Brett Bergstrom (UDFA, New Orleans), S Brandon Keeler (UDFA, Arizona)



1992 (4) – S Kurt Schulz (7th round, Buffalo), OT Kevin Sargent (UDFA, Cincinnati), TE Tony Lenseigne (UDFA, San Diego), OG Gary Needham (UDFA, Seattle)







More on Kupp and Samson Ebukam Joining Rams . . .



Los Angeles became an instant Eagle fan favorite when the Rams used their original third-round selection to pick Kupp on Friday evening (April 28), then traded up to choose Ebukam in the fourth round on Saturday morning (April 29).



Kupp and his new receivers coach, Eric Yarber, share a bit of Big Sky Conference history. A standout at the University of Idaho from 1984-85, Yarber was the only wide receiver in league history to be named Offensive MVP until Kupp received the honor in both 2015 and 2016. The award has been presented since 1974, but Yarber was the first receiver to win it when he caught 75 passes for 1,103 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior in 1985.



Kupp won his award in 2015 with a season that saw him catch 114 passes (Big Sky record) for 1,642 yards and 19 touchdowns. He bettered that season with 117 grabs for 1,700 yards and 17 scores as a senior when he shared the award with teammate Gage Gubrud. Kupp eventually broke



"Cooper Kupp is a great, great receiver," said Yarber, who caught 129 passes for 1,920 yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons for the Vandals. "He's making plays against Division I-AA (FCS), then goes into Pac-12 games and makes plays all over the field. He's a great football player and has a great football IQ. He has good hands, he's good getting in and out of breaks and he's very good above the neck. He's faster and quicker than a lot of people think. He's just a complete football player."



"I think I bring versatility," Kupp said on a conference call following the draft. "I'm a guy that's going to know the offense inside and out. A guy that's going to be ready to go Day 1. I pride myself on that, on learning the offense -- I know exactly what I need to be -- a guy that can be reliable and be able to get first downs."



"His above-the neck approach, in terms of the way that he sees the game, it's almost through the quarterback's perspective," head coach Sean McVay said. "You can see he's always got a plan at the line of scrimmage with how he's going to work versus different coverages and where the holes are in that coverage. And he's got great hands."



"He knows coverages, and if you know coverages you're a little quicker in your routes," added Yarber.



Rams' general manager Les Snead acknowledged Kupp's 40 time at the NFL Combine may not have been the most impressive (4.62 seconds). But the GM said the wideout has plenty of measurables that stack up next to players who have been successful.



Kupp ran a 4.56 time in the 40-yard dash on EWU's Pro Day, and also improved his 3-cone drill to 6.53, which would have been the top time at the Combine. He had the ninth-fastest at the Combine at 6.75 seconds, while his 20-yard shuttle time of 4.08 was the fifth-best.



"You take his agility work — the three-cone [drill] and the short-shuttle — they're elite," Snead said. "They match up with some of the elite slot receivers in our league."



While it looked like the Rams would have a while before their next selection late in the fourth round, a trade gave them the 125th pick overall. About 15 hours after Kupp was taken by Los Angeles with the 69th pick overall, Ebukam was gobbled up by the Rams as well.



At just shy of 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 240 pounds, Ebukam had impressive Pro Day numbers to go along with his imposing size. His vertical jump of 39 inches, broad jump of 10'10" and 40 time of 4.45 were eye-opening. He bench-pressed 225 pounds 24 times.



"He's athletic. He can run — I think at his Pro Day he ran a 4.4 [40-yard dash]," linebackers coach Joe Barry told therams.com. "A kid that comes from a really good program — they've done great things up at Eastern Washington. So we're really excited about him."





More Comments from Cooper Kupp



(On if he saw the Rams as a team he might fit well with)

"I was really excited about the kind of things they had going on. Obviously, having Jared (Goff) there at quarterback and the potential he has to be a great quarterback. I got along really well with (Rams Head) Coach (Sean) McVay and (General Manager) Mr. (Les) Snead. Just to be a part of this organization is something that I'm really excited about."



(On what he brings to the Rams as a receiver)

"I think I bring versatility. I'm a guy that's going to know the offense inside and out. A guy that's going to be ready to go Day 1. I pride myself on that, on learning the offense -- I know exactly what I need to be -- a guy that can be reliable and be able to get first downs. The ability to create in multiple different ways, play wherever you need me to play. I think that's something that I bring that a lot of receivers can't."



(On what he would say to people who bring up the level of competition he faced in college)

"I've played against some very good football players and I have played against some very good teams, as well, and I've been able to produce in both situations. I believe I prepared to be the best when I step on the field and that's not going to change moving up to the NFL. I pride myself on that preparation and what it takes to be great. If people want to question that, that's fine. I'm just going to go and do what I do and I believe that that opinion will change soon."



(On if he had a sense that the Rams were interested in him)

"I had a formal interview with them at the Combine and I thought that went really well. I got along really well with the coaches there. Then, I was able to do a workout as well. Again, just being able to connect with the offensive coaching staff and (wide receivers) coach (Eric) Yarber. I was able to just go out and do what I love and play ball. I think they liked what they saw."



(On what he thought of Head Coach Sean McVay)

"He was great. He's a very intelligent guy, a great coach with great energy. I'm blessed to be a player under him and very excited for the future."